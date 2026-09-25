Which Chiefs Starters Won't Play vs. Dolphins?

The final edition of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 injury report has been released, and the team should be close to full health for Sunday's showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

For the third consecutive game, the Chiefs will be without left tackle Josh Simmons, who hasn't practiced since mid-August, when he suffered a back injury in training camp. Simmons has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Safety Chamarri Conner (knee) had been sidelined for a similar length of time as Simmons until this week of practice, when Conner participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but he is officially doubtful for Week 3, pointing toward a likely return either in Week 4 or after the Chiefs' early Week 5 bye.

In Conner's absence, safeties Alohi Gilman and Jaden Hicks have both played 100% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps through two games.

After being limited in practice all week, both defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) carry no game day designation, meaning they should both be expected to suit up in Miami.

Jones was questionable last week with the same injury before playing 44 snaps (68%) against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) was a full participant all three days of practice this week. Delane was active during Kansas City's Week 2 win over Indianapolis, but he never took the field. Head coach Andy Reid said Delane was "right on the border" of being able to play vs. Indy. On Friday, Reid was asked if he expected Delane to play in Miami.

"Good chance, yeah," Reid said.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (quad) was limited on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He has no game day designation, meaning he is expected to play without issue.

The rest of the team's players with injuries were all full participants on Friday, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee), safety Jaden Hicks (biceps), linebacker Jack Cochrane (calf), defensive back Jadon Canady (knee) and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (shoulder).

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