Most of the time, being down one of the very best running backs in the sport borders on disaster for an NFL offense. For the second weekend in a row, though, that didn't apply to the Kansas City Chiefs even a bit.

As prized free agent signing Kenneth Walker III continued to deal with a groin injury, the club sat him once again. Not only was that a wise call given the magnitude of the upcoming schedule, but it also signaled belief that rookie Emmett Johnson could still get the job done in relief.

Some 34 points and 435 total net yards later, it's clear that Kansas City made the right call. Johnson turned in his second tremendous start in a row and didn't allow the offense to experience any dip in performance, asserting himself as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in the process.

After Week 10's win over the Atlanta Falcons, the message from the Chiefs was that Johnson simply had his meticulous preparation meet the right opportunity. On Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons, the fifth-round pick said his levels of comfort and output were influenced by his teammates.

“Very comfortable,” Johnson said. “I feel like just the guys trusting me up front, Pat (Mahomes) and all those guys having trust in me, I think it just makes my job a lot easier to go out there and be myself.”

“Yeah that’s cool, but I just wanna win a Super Bowl.”



Emmett Johnson when asked how he feels about being mentioned in Rookie of the Year talks. pic.twitter.com/ISfhQvPIuh — 96.5 The Fan (@TheFan965) November 22, 2026

He also tips his cap to Walker, who's seen and done everything ranging from being in a committee of sorts to winning Super Bowl MVP, for bringing out the best of him and being a perfect on-field role model.

“He’s done a lot, man,” Johnson said. “I think just how we practice [and] how we push each other every single day, we get the most out of each other. I think that’s the biggest thing about me and Kenneth — we’re both hungry guys. We go out there and work our butts off. We both want to help the team to win, so him just being there in practice really pushes me to be the best version of myself when I’m on the field.”

Johnson led the way right out of the gate for the Chiefs in Week 11 and never truly looked back. The Nebraska product toted the ball 23 times for 105 yards on the ground and also hauled in four passes for 38 yards. In all, he's the first player this century (and the first since 1994 Marshall Faulk) to log at least 100 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards in each of his first two professional starts.

Of course, it wouldn't have been a Johnson game without some elusiveness and wiggle showcased on the gridiron. Per NFL Pro, the first-year man forced eight missed tackles by Arizona defenders, further supporting his league-leading 41.1% clip on the season. Johnson's blend of contact balance, short-area burst, leverage, durability and conditioning has him thriving.

A year or two ago, Kansas City would've dreamed for one player that was even 80% of Walker or Johnson's caliber. Now, Mahomes and company are benefitting from the luxury of perhaps football's best one-two punch at the halfback spot.

The scariest thing of all? There's likely still a final evolution coming in which the Chiefs can find the most optimal way to use both players once Walker's back.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.