Much More Than a Backup: Emmett Johnson Shows Star Potential in Atlanta

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson made plenty of plays to earn praise throughout his first eight games as a professional. Chiefs fans were already rightfully excited about the fifth-round pick based on his explosive moments when he took snaps that allowed star back Kenneth Walker to take a breather. Then, in a late-week surprise, Walker was ruled out due to a groin injury ahead of the Chiefs' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson would be getting the first start of his pro career.

By the time Sunday's game arrived, the running back room had thinned out on both sides of Johnson. Walker didn't travel to Atlanta. Undrafted rookie Jaydn Ott was inactive due to a hamstring injury. Second-year back Brashard Smith has been on injured reserve since October 24. Practice squad elevation Nate Carter was the Chiefs' only other active runner on Sunday. The stage was set for Johnson to have a breakout game, and he delivered.

Johnson took 22 carries for 101 yards and added six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns, but his impressive 28-touch, 171-yard box score still somehow undersells his actual performance.

If you've watched the Chiefs even somewhat closely this season, you've noticed that Johnson jumps off the screen as a no-doubt-about-it NFL-caliber player and a uniquely explosive weapon, both on the ground and through the air. Some backs carve out long, productive NFL careers by being good in all phases and taking what's available when they're given the ball. Others excel in particular roles, extending their time in the league with excellence in short-yardage scenarios or expertise as pass-catching backs who can also be trusted to hold their own in pass protection. Yet another class of player might continue to find landing spots by bringing explosive plays on occasion, offset by underwhelming skills or inconsistency in other areas.

The best backs have the ability to do multiple things at high levels while maintaining that game-breaking ability that defenses fear. The remarkable thing about the Chiefs' running back room is that they, quite clearly now, have two running backs who offer consistency, explosion, and high-end skills in multiple phases. We've seen that proven by Walker in Week 1 and many times since. It has been on the horizon for Johnson for more than a month, seen on display in flashes on multiple occasions. But now, there's no reason to pump the brakes on the rookie's standing as one of the league's most alluring young runners.

Last week, I was listening to some NFL podcasts that discussed their picks for an array of midseason awards, and I realized that there wasn't a clear runaway winner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston appeared to be the favorite, but I briefly wondered if Johnson would be considered, even as the Chiefs' backup running back. On the other hand, maybe I was looking at Johnson's season through Chiefs-red-tinted glasses.

Well, imagine my delight when seeing this post from Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

Emmet Johnson would be the rookie of the year if he had a RB1 workload pic.twitter.com/afLXkMUKYI — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 16, 2026

"[Emmett] Johnson would be the rookie of the year if he had a RB1 workload," Nguyen wrote.

At this point, how could you disagree?

Even without a starting workload, Johnson is second among rookies in yards from scrimmage this season (519), behind only Boston (523). He also has one more touchdown than Boston (four to Boston's three). Even if he's still a long shot to haul in any hardware by the end of the year, his impact to the Chiefs is undeniable.

With Walker expected to return to the lineup soon, a slightly more well-balanced Walker/Johnson split seems both plausable and worthwhile. Yes, Walker still is the rightful alpha of the Chiefs' backfield, but it's remarkable to look at KC's running back room through the lens of the last several seasons.

A Chiefs running back has recorded 130+ scrimmage yards in seven games this year between Ken Walker (5) and Emmett Johnson (2).



KC had just five such games from 2021-25. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 16, 2026

As noted by Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen, Walker has recorded at least 130 scrimmage yards in a game five times this year, while Johnson has now done it twice. From 2021 through 2025, Chiefs running backs had just five games over that threshold. An average of one per season. Walker and Johnson have done it seven times in nine games.

Also from McMullen: Against the Falcons, Johnson forced 10 missed tackles. He has forced a missed tackle on 45.6% of his touches this season. Read that again. The fifth-round rookie has forced a missed tackle on nearly half of his 68 touches this season.

So, what's the perfect balance between Walker and Johnson in the weeks to come? Eh, who cares? That's not the important part right now. The most impactful development out of the Chiefs' backfield is that the team has a fringe Rookie of the Year candidate backing up a likely Offensive Player of the Year nominee.

When Walker misses time, the offense doesn't have to retool on short notice. If Johnson misses time, we know Walker can take a heavy workload. As the season rolls on and the weather gets colder, opposing defenses won't have an opportunity to wear Walker down in hopes of getting to a significant downgrade when Kansas City goes down the depth chart.

If it's with 15 snaps per game or 50, Johnson has proven that he is a legitimate threat with the ball in his hands, adding one more high-octane weapon to the Chiefs' offense and one more headache for defenses that will have to plan for a long day, regardless of who's running the ball.

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