As the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason rolls on, one of the team's best players is once again holding his prestigious event for some of the top young talents in the game.

Travis Kelce's Tight End University (TEU) is returning this summer, marking the sixth year of the summit. For the second year in a row, there's also a standout event that should generate plenty of buzz.

In partnership with Sports Illustrated, TEU is bringing back its Tight Ends & Friends concert, presented by Reese's and produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

This year's Tight Ends & Friends event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. Spanning from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. ET, it'll feature performances by top musical guests and a "major cultural moment tied to one of football's biggest offseason gatherings."

In 2025, star singer-songwriter Kane Brown headlined Tight Ends & Friends in its first run, but it was Taylor Swift who stole the show with a surprise cameo. While the talent for this year's celebration has yet to be revealed, TEU co-founder and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen isn't shying away from embracing the hype.

"Tight Ends and Friends is everything TEU stands for: the brotherhood, the celebration, the fans, and the moments that nobody sees coming," Olsen said, per an event release. "What we built last year in Nashville was something truly special, and this summer we are taking it to another level entirely."

Tickets can be purchased here.

As for TEU itself, it's a massive annual undertaking by Kelce, Olsen and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. It not only serves as a meeting of some of football's brightest minds at the position, but it's an opportunity for everyone to learn from some of the sport's greats.

The summit's website describes it as an "immersive three-day program" that allows attendees to bond while diving into "film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more." It also contains multiple charitable actions and supporting sponsors.

With organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp on the horizon, Kelce's attention will shift to TEU and Tight Ends & Friends shortly thereafter.

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