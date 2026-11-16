Biggest Winners and Losers From the Chiefs’ 35-13 Win Over the Falcons

Like a week ago, the Kansas City Chiefs took about two quarters to get going, but once they did, they looked like one of the most unstoppable teams in the NFL.

It came against the now 3-7 Atlanta Falcons, but they are still an opponent who beat both the 6-4 Green Bay Packers and the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers earlier this season.

In the end, the Chiefs cruised to a 35-13 road win with ease. Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 10 in Atlanta.

Winners

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together his best game of 2026 in several different ways. The numbers were there, he got multiple receivers involved, did it with injuries piling up around him, and had his offensive line play as poorly as it has all year. Under constant pressure, he went 22-for-35 for 348 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

He also made good use of his new weapon. Josh Downs ran just eight routes, caught four of his five targets, and moved the chains three times, including a back-shoulder fade for a touchdown that made it 14-3 at halftime.

The most encouraging development was Mahomes’ willingness to push the ball downfield. His average depth of target was 10.1, according to PFF, a far cry from the 2.9 he posted last week against the Jets. Seven different receivers caught a pass of 20 yards or more, including a 50-yarder to Rashee Rice, a 43-yard touchdown to Andrew Armstrong, and a 39-yard touchdown to Cyrus Allen. He averaged 9.9 yards per attempt, his most since Week 3 against Miami.

Emmett Johnson, Running Back

When news broke on Saturday that Kenneth Walker, the NFL’s second-leading rusher, would miss Week 10, it was easy to see what kind of day Emmett Johnson could have. His skills have been bubbling up all season, on the ground and through the air.

As the main back against Atlanta, he delivered and then some. He produced 171 yards from scrimmage and caught two touchdown passes from Mahomes. He was elusive in space all game and forced six missed tackles, according to PFF.

He carried the rock 22 times for 101 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and was even better as a receiver, catching six passes for 70 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per catch. With the 3-7 Cardinals coming to Arrowhead next week and a big matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving four days later, it wouldn't be shocking to see him as the featured back again in Week 11.

The Front Seven

Atlanta came in 11th in sacks allowed, giving up just 1.8 per game. Michael Penix is known for getting the ball out quickly, and the Falcons lean on Bijan Robinson to run the ball, which makes it hard to get home. The Chiefs, meanwhile, ranked 29th in sacks, with just 14 through eight games.

Despite the unfavorable matchup, Kansas City’s front seven pressured Penix 23 times, its most since Week 6 against the Chargers, and sacked him three times. That makes eight sacks over the past two games, against two decent offensive lines.

George Karlaftis led the way again with seven pressures, 1.5 sacks, and a batted pass. Ashton Gillotte had a sack on six pressures, and Chris Jones shared one with Karlaftis. Perhaps the group's most impressive feat was limiting Robinson, the league’s leading rusher, to 71 rushing yards, even though the game was tight for most of the first half. Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton tied for the team lead with nine tackles apiece, and Bolton added a tackle for loss and forced a fumble on tight end Kyle Pitts.

Losers

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver

On a day when Travis Kelce got hurt and Mahomes spread the ball to eight different pass catchers, Xavier Worthy missed the passing-game party entirely. Mahomes targeted him three times, and the box score reads zero catches for zero yards. He also made a special teams blunder. Lined up on the hands team for an onside kick, he seemed to watch Atlanta’s Chris Blair recover it, setting up 10 quick Falcons points in the fourth quarter.

Rice continues to stack good performances, Downs looks like a great fit, and Allen may turn his best day in the NFL into more opportunities. All of that could mean a smaller role for Worthy. He played 56 of 64 offensive snaps on Sunday, but comparing his production with the snaps for Rice (30), Allen (22), and Downs (10) paints a rough picture.

The Offensive Line

Mahomes’ performance looked even more impressive because he did it under constant duress, with the odds stacked against him. According to PFF, he was pressured 24 times and hit eight times. Right tackle Jaylon Moore was out with an ankle injury, and right guard Trey Smith left early with a concussion. With those circumstances, Kahlil Benson allowed eight pressures, Kingsley Suamataia allowed seven, and Mike Caliendo allowed four pressures and a sack while filling in for Smith.

With the weapons shaping up the way they are, a healthy line is paramount to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes. They have run-blocked well in recent weeks, but all of the lineup shuffling has cost them in pass protection.

The Third-Down Offense

This is an area where Downs should help once he earns more snaps, but the Chiefs finished just 4-for-13 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth. Scoring 35 points while converting only four third downs is impressive, but it doesn't make it a good process.

They came out strong, with a five-minute, 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. After that, things got ugly. Once Smith left, Mahomes struggled to settle the offense, and four straight punts netted just 63 yards between two touchdown drives. The two-minute offense brought the unit to life, putting them up 14-3 at the break, but they started the second half with two straight three-and-outs as well.

After that, the Chiefs drove for three straight touchdowns, but Matt Araiza still had to punt on seven of 13 drives, and Kansas City turned the ball over on downs after recovering a fumble in good field position. The Chiefs averaged 7.3 yards per play, second only to their Week 6 game against the Chargers. That shows how good they were on their five scoring drives and how bad they were on the other eight.

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