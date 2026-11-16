Believe It or Not, Josh Downs Had a Career Day in His Chiefs Debut

In the first week of play with the annual NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, teams had the first chances to see how their new additions would boost their lineups. The Kansas City Chiefs, who addressed their most pressing need last week, got some positive early returns.

Wide receiver Josh Downs had a limited workload in Sunday's 35-13 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons, but the former Indianapolis Colts standout made a huge impact. In a handful of key offensive snaps, his new team already received a glimpse of what he's capable of.

Head coach Andy Reid is encouraged by what he saw in Week 10, especially considering it's just the tip of the iceberg.

"Our new guy, Downs, it looks like there's a connection there," Reid said. "They worked well today, and that's on two days of practice. Look forward to incorporating him maybe a little bit more into the offense as we go along."

In all, Downs finished with five targets, four catches and 53 yards. He also scored his first touchdown as a Chief on a beautiful throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Late in the first half, Mahomes saw Downs in a favorable position and gave his newest weapon a chance to capitalize:

Mahomes steps up and drops a dime to Josh Downs for a TD!



KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dwTMy1qZYC — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon, Mahomes walked through the sequence and tipped his cap to Downs for making his presence felt.

"Yeah, he kind of got matched up one-on-one with the nickel, and that was the play," Mahomes said. "Xavier (Worthy) did a great job of running that post route, grabbing the corner and bringing the safety with him, getting two guys. Before the corner could redirect back there, I gave him a chance to make a play one-on-one, and he made the play.

"Like you said, we haven't got a ton of reps, and that's why I think there are some times you're going to see on tape where he was open and I didn't give him chances. But whenever you do it in a game, those are are the best reps to get. I'll be able to have that trust as the season goes on."

While Downs didn't produce career-best volume stats, he managed to set two personal records elsewhere right out of the gate.

According to NFL Pro, Downs' 62.5% target rate on eight routes and his 7.6 yards per route run were both tops for his time in the league. He also ran each route from the slot, with the yardage total being his second-most from such an alignment in the 2026-27 campaign.

The 25-year-old has posted some gaudy numbers before, going for double-digit targets on six occasions since entering the league in 2023, and he's went for 100-plus yards twice. From an efficiency standpoint, though, this is the best he's ever fared in a single game.

Considering that Downs is weeks away from mastering the Chiefs' offense and was essentially flying by the seat of his pants on Sunday, it's hard not to think this was close to the best-case scenario. Mahomes, on the other hand, believes there was some meat left on the bone.

"I kind of said I think I need to do it even more," Mahomes said of trusting Downs. "It was earlier in that game I didn't trust him to win on a leverage that wasn't a great leverage for him, but he ended up winning. You see it on the tablet and you're like, 'Alright, he won.' So then later on that drive, the next drive, I threw it to him on a trust play like that.

"You get one-on-one, and you've got to let your guys go out there and make plays. He's here for a reason, and it's to make those plays, so I've got to trust him to go out there and make the play. He proved that he can do it."

If week one of the Downs era was any indication, this trade could shape up to be a heck of an in-season transaction.

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