Without Kenneth Walker, Emmett Johnson is Key in Chiefs vs. Falcons

The New York Jets were fully capable of being feisty last week, and the same can be said this week, perhaps even more so. The Chiefs passed Week 9’s test resoundingly, but this is also a road game for Kansas City, and Atlanta has a ton to play for.

The Falcons are 3-6, but the division is so weak this year that they're only half a game behind the 3-5 Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. Their wins include a 21-point victory over the 6-3 Green Bay Packers and a nine-point win over the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers.

They may have just signaled how good or bad they think they are by trading away safety Jessie Bates and starting center Ryan Neuzil, but they are still in the thick of the NFC South race, and they seem to be playing hard for first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Plenty of weapons will be on the field Sunday at noon. Atlanta has wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, while the Chiefs have Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and newcomer Josh Downs. But make no mistake: this game is all about the trenches and the run game on both sides. Let’s dig into those two matchups.

Offense: Chiefs rushing attack vs. Falcons rush defense

A wrinkle emerged in the Chiefs’ rushing-game plans late Friday afternoon when Kenneth Walker sat out of practice with groin tightness. Andy Reid said at the time that they would not put him at risk, and it appears Kansas City's brass is exercising caution.

Sources: #Chiefs star RB Kenneth Walker (groin) is OUT for Sunday’s game vs the #Falcons.



I’m told the injury is not a long-term concern, but the team is playing it safe. pic.twitter.com/ODtxiueYp1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 14, 2026

With Walker officially inactive for Week 10, rookie Emmett Johnson will draw the start. Walker is second only to Bijan Robinson in rushing this season, has already passed 1,000 yards from scrimmage, and has 11 total touchdowns, so his absence will hurt. Still, his long-term outlook matters more than a midseason game in Atlanta, and Johnson has proven to be a worthy backup.

Johnson does not get many opportunities, but when he does, he makes the most of them. The fifth-round pick out of Nebraska has only 26 carries, but is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has one rushing touchdown.

He has been even more impressive through the air. Thanks to a big game against the Denver Broncos, Johnson has more receiving yards than Walker, on 19 fewer targets and 12 fewer receptions. He has three catches of more than 20 yards, is averaging 16.9 yards per reception, and has a receiving touchdown.

Perhaps the most impressive part of his game has been his forced-missed-tackle rate. According to PFF, he has amassed 22 missed tackles forced on his 42 touches. If the offensive line blocks for Johnson the way it did for Walker last week, it should be a big day for the ground game.

Atlanta is in the middle of the pack at 118 rushing yards allowed per game, but near the bottom of the league at 4.4 yards allowed per carry. Kansas City will need to establish the run because its starting tackles will be Kahlil Benson and Josh Ezeudu, who were third and fourth on the depth chart heading into the season. Establishing the run game will only help Patrick Mahomes and his tackles in the passing game.

Defense: Falcons rushing attack vs. Chiefs rush defense

The Chiefs’ defensive line and linebackers have the toughest matchup on the field, facing the NFL’s leading rusher, Bijan Robinson. He is a touchdown waiting to happen on any given play, on the ground or through the air.

He is averaging 5.2 yards per carry with 880 yards and five touchdowns through nine games. He also has 250 receiving yards and a touchdown this year, after posting over 800 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver last season. That means linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill need to be at their best.

The Chiefs had a terrific run defense in 2024, weaponizing players like Leo Chenal, and that year, they held Robinson to a jaw-dropping 1.9 yards per carry, just 31 yards and a touchdown. This year, Kansas City ranks 10th in rush defense at just over 97 yards per game, and sixth in the NFL at 3.6 yards per carry.

While all of that is true, they have faced the 27th, 15th, 12th, 31st, 16th, 18th, and 20th-ranked rushing offenses. This is by far their biggest test of the season, and it is not easy to prepare for when you also have to worry about London on the outside.

Still, Kansas City is best off centering its game plan around stopping Robinson, given how poorly quarterback Michael Penix is playing. If the Chiefs force the Falcons into passing situations, the defense will have a much easier job.

According to PFF, Penix is the worst quarterback in the league under pressure, with a 28.8 completion percentage, one touchdown, three interceptions, and a 13.8 percent turnover-worthy play rate. For perspective, Trevor Lawrence has the next-highest rate at 9.2 percent. It may not be possible to do to Robinson what Kansas City did in 2024, but if the Chiefs can limit him to some degree, they should coast to victory.

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