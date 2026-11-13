Kenneth Walker’s Status for Chiefs-Falcons Clash in Jeopardy With Concerning Injury

Two days before the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their road tilt with the Falcons, they received some extremely concerning news on the injury front this afternoon.

During Andy Reid's media availability, he revealed that star running back Kenneth Walker III is dealing with a groin injury. As a result, Walker did not participate in Friday's practice session and could be designated as questionable leading up to the matchup.



"Kenneth Walker came in this morning and had a tight groin, so we just sat him out of practice," Reid told reporters today. "We'll see how he feels this afternoon with rehab and through tomorrow."

Kenneth Walker didn't practice Friday because of a tight groin. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

Reid explained that Walker informed the coaching staff in the morning that he had tweaked something and needed to get checked out. He also noted that Walker isn't the kind of player to sit out unless something is really bothering him.

The former Seahawks tailback has been sensational in his first year in Kansas City, leading the NFL in rushing yards per game and amassing over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns across eight appearances. However, there appears to be a chance he is absent from the lineup this Sunday.



Walker was always considered an injury-prone player in Seattle, though his only scare with the Chiefs before this one was a minor ankle ailment that forced him to miss the preseason finale. The 2025 campaign marked the first time in his career that he was able to suit up for all 17 games.

What Kenneth Walker's Absence Would Mean for Kansas City

If the highly anticipated ground game battle between Walker and Bijan Robinson doesn't take place, fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson will make his first NFL start in the backfield. Reid said that he would be the next Chief in line for carries and expressed confidence in his ability.

The Nebraska product has been remarkably productive lately, as he's totaled 177 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on just 12 touches over the past two weeks. He is a dynamic rusher who ranks among the NFL's best at forcing missed tackles, even with limited opportunities.

Aside from Johnson, Kansas City's running back depth is dangerously thin. Brashard Smith is currently on injured reserve, while third-string Jadyn Ott is questionable for Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury. Should he and Walker not be available this weekend, the Chiefs will only have one active ball carrier on the roster before making any corresponding moves.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of how late Walker popped up on the injury radar, it's difficult to say what his outlook is for KC's Week 10 matchup, but initial indications certainly aren't too promising. Reid did not disclose whether Walker's groin started tightening up recently or whether he had been battling through it for some time.

Fans should soon find out more about the severity of this injury and whether he can take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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