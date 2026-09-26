Just over 24 hours before a noon CT kickoff against the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs have finalized who will be joining the roster for Week 3's game.

In need of some depth on defense and special teams, general manager Brett Veach's staff has called up linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive end Tyreke Smith. Both are activated from the practice squad via standard elevation.

We have activated Practice Squad players LB Cole Christiansen and DE Tyreke Smith via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/JMEHgzD3IQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 26, 2026

For Christiansen, it marks his second consecutive week being brought up from the practice squad. He managed to play 18 snaps on Week 2's overtime triumph over the Indianapolis Colts — each rep coming on special teams. The 29-year-old finished with a pair of solo tackles in the process, stepping up with Cooper McDonald on the injured reserve list.

This is the first time Smith has been activated in 2026, as previous decisions saw fullback Ben VanSumeren (who's now on the actual roster) and defensive tackle Marcus Harris join Christiansen as call-ups spanning Weeks 1 and 2.

The former Seattle Seahawks fifth-round pick latched on with Kansas City last August on a practice squad basis and was signed to the active roster in December but didn't play in any games. This preseason, he recorded three tackles, including two solo efforts.

It's important to remember the NFL's rules for elevations. Once a player is brought up three times in a season, he maxes out his eligibility. At that point, he's either reverted to the practice squad for the remainder of the campaign (not including playoffs) or must be signed directly to the 53-man roster. KC could be faced with this reality if Christiansen receives another activation in a future week and the team desires to bring him up again.

With a pair of promotions in the books and the injury report pretty much set in stone, the Chiefs have a clear picture of who they'll have coming into Sunday's AFC showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.