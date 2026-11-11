Chiefs Have Another Potential WR Trick Up Their Sleeve After Josh Downs Trade

Although it was more anticlimactic than fans had hoped, the Kansas City Chiefs' trade deadline was still a net success. They acquired Josh Downs, an elite slot separator, from the Colts without having to surrender significant draft capital to do so.

With Tyquan Thornton out for most of the season and Xavier Worthy potentially missing time with a hamstring injury, general manager Brett Veach had little choice but to bolster the receiving corps. However, KC isn't exactly out of options with its current group.



The Chiefs could still make a highly anticipated addition in free agency, as rumors have linked former Kansas City star Tyreek Hill to his old team for months. While he recently faced a civil trial for domestic violence allegations and is working his way back from a gruesome knee dislocation that has kept him out of the NFL for over a year, a recent report suggests a signing could come sooner rather than later.

According to Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the veteran receiver is close to being medically cleared to return to football. It's certainly not out of the question that Hill could be suiting up in a red and gold uniform sometime in December.

"As soon as Tyreek is healthy and cleared medically, I'm letting teams know, 'Hey, remember, you may not have to trade for a receiver, you can just go sign Tyreek,' whenever we get that medical clearance, which we hope will be soon," Rosenhaus said on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday. "I do think he's close to getting cleared. When he gets that OK, I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season."

"As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically I'm letting teams know they can sign him..



I think he's close and I think he's gonna make a great comeback..



I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive https://t.co/COoR7ksIqD pic.twitter.com/EsBmjrnFJ8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2026

After being traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason, Hill spent four seasons in Miami before being released to free up cap space as he continued recovering from his injury. His expected return has been pushed back several times, as Rosenhaus previously suggested he could be ready to return in October. However, Hill's extensive rehab process has delayed his potential comeback.

Hill won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs in 2020 and spent six seasons with the franchise, establishing himself as one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets. The two built a strong rapport over the years, and a reunion would certainly be an intriguing development as KC looks to revitalize its downfield passing game.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

At 32 and coming off what many thought to be a career-ending injury, it's difficult to envision exactly where Hill would fit into a receiver room that now features Rashee Rice, Worthy, and Downs. He'd likely come at a relatively low cost, though, and could potentially offer more to the team than backups like Jalen Royals or Cyrus Allen at this stage of the season.

All of this remains fluid given the uncertainty surrounding the aftermath of Hill's legal dispute and the question of whether he'll actually be physically capable to contribute once he returns. Regardless, the possibility of bringing back one of Mahomes' most dynamic former weapons is something worth keeping an eye on, especially if Downs doesn't make an immediate impact with his new squad.

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