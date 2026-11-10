Chiefs Acquire WR Josh Downs From Colts: What It Means for Kansas City’s Offense

After waiting for what felt like an eternity, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally made an addition to bolster their roster.

According to multiple sources, the Chiefs have acquired former Colts wide receiver Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-rounder before Tuesday's trade deadline passed. In return, Indianapolis will receive a fourth and fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

BREAKING: The #Chiefs are trading with the Indianapolis Colts for WR Josh Downs, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/e4KXeEzqBI — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) November 10, 2026

A fifth-year wideout out of North Carolina, Downs was one of the most sought-after receivers on the market this year. There were reports linking Downs and Kansas City for weeks, and the move finally became official today.



While KC had to add slightly more draft compensation than most fans thought they'd have to give up, general manager Brett Veach was still able to hold on to his top three selections in the next draft while adding an elite separator. Although Downs' numbers on the year (33 receptions, 354 yards) are modest, he was in an unfavorable situation with Daniel Jones and the 2-7 Colts. He'll get a much-needed fresh start in his new home and hopes to revert to his 2024 form when he hauled in 72 catches for over 800 yards.

What Josh Downs Does for the Chiefs' Offense

Despite his short stature at 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, Downs is now undoubtedly the best route-running receiver the Chiefs have. He primarily operates out of the slot and beats man coverage as well as anyone at his position in the entire NFL.

Downs ranks fifth among 104 qualified receivers in separation score this season. For reference, Kansas City's top two receivers before the trade — Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy — rank No. 103 and 76, respectively. That is a testament to how well Downs beats defenders and the ease with which he can get open on quick-developing concepts.

The Chiefs' wide receiving corps was already in a precarious spot before the season began, but it has been stretched thin ever since losing Tyquan Thornton to a gruesome ankle dislocation. Worthy went down this past Sunday with a hamstring ailment himself, which could knock him out for some time and leave the receiver room even more depleted.

Downs' arrival gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes a reliable option on third down and someone he can look to when nobody else is open. What he lacks in size and blocking ability, he makes up for with his shiftiness and precise route-running skills.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide reciever Josh Downs (2) looks on after the game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this year, Downs essentially auditioned for his spot on the Chiefs when they took on the Colts on Sunday Night Football. In that contest, Downs secured seven of his nine targets for 72 yards, absolutely carving up Kansas City's defensive backfield all night long.



It could take some time for Downs to be fully incorporated into the offense, given that he'll have to learn a new playbook right away. At the same time, the Chiefs aren't in a comfortable enough position where they can confidently trot out backups like Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen every snap if Worthy is sidelined.

With the trade deadline having come to a close, it's likely that the Chiefs have made their first and final move, barring an unexpected buzzer beater from the franchise. Regardless, this is an acquisition that could prove to be a game-changer for Kansas City and one fans should be tremendously excited about.

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