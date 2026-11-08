Chiefs Get Important Xavier Worthy Injury Update After Win Over Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs snapped their two-game losing streak today with an emphatic 35-12 blowout of the Jets. They still sit half a game behind the Denver Broncos for the AFC West division lead, but it was still a game that KC could not afford to lose.

Chiefs fans experienced a rollercoaster of emotions this afternoon, ranging from disbelief over Harrison Butker's back-to-back misses at the end of the first half and anxiety over Patrick Mahomes' apparent arm injury. However, another key player went down with an ailment of his own when the score had already gotten out of hand in the fourth quarter.



Xavier Worthy came up lame with a non-contact injury in the closing minutes of the contest, and the Chiefs quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the day. After the win, head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media to provide an update on Worthy's status.

"Xavier tweaked his hamstring," Reid confirmed in his postgame press conference.

#XavierWorthy @Chiefs

By video, apparent hamstring injury

Unlikely to return

Length of absence pending MRI pic.twitter.com/Dkc9c5ma7k — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 8, 2026

Worthy finished the day with one of his more productive outings of the campaign, catching six passes for 48 yards and coming close to finding the end zone on multiple occasions. However, Reid's latest update suggests that the speedy wideout could be held out a few games.

This is not the first time Worthy has dealt with a hamstring issue as a Chief. He missed his rookie minicamp with a similar injury, though he was able to return without missing any time.



Without speculating too much, moderate hamstring strains typically take multiple weeks to fully recover from. Fellow wideout Rashee Rice strained his right hamstring during the Chiefs' win over the Raiders in Week 4, and he didn't return until last week when KC took on Denver.

Worthy had already endured his fair share of early-season struggles through the first half of the year, but Kansas City's thin wide receiver depth makes this a concerning situation. Tyquan Thornton will be out for most of the season while recovering from a dislocated ankle, and rookie Cyrus Allen may have lost any trust he had with the coaching staff after fumbling his first NFL kickoff return earlier today.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after the catch as New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) defends during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was any indication that the Chiefs were going to make a move for a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline, Worthy's potential absence only amplifies it. That could come in the form of bringing in Colts standout Josh Downs, or Brett Veach may be willing to part ways with more premium assets given the current state of the receiver room.



Without a trade, Kansas City would likely be staring at a potential wide receiving corps of Rice, Jalen Royals, and Allen going into next week's matchup with the Falcons.

More information about Worthy should emerge in the coming days, but hamstrings are always tricky to evaluate. Early signs suggest he could be in jeopardy of missing next Sunday's showdown.

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