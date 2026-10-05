Andy Reid Provides Update on Tyquan Thornton After Gruesome Ankle Injury

While the Kansas City Chiefs did enough to secure a road win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, it didn't come without multiple key players going down. Unfortunately for head coach Andy Reid's crew, both of the noteworthy injuries from the game arrived at the wide receiver spot.

An afternoon that already saw Rashee Rice exit with a hamstring ailment got even worse when Tyquan Thornton's heroic effort got cut short in the early evening. The club's Sunday receiving leader sustained an ugly-looking ankle injury at the end of a 55-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

It was a critical third-down grab from Thornton, which paved the way for a touchdown by running back Kenneth Walker to close out the drive. The former second-round pick attempted to stand up and continue celebrating the catch, then realized he was injured due to his leg getting caught in a tackle by Raiders safety Treydan Stukes.

As expected, Thornton's day was done with less than four minutes left in the game. He left the field on the back of a cart while wearing an air cast on his left leg. Keep scrolling if you're squeamish.

Won’t show the full thing because it’s a difficult watch, but Tyquan Thornton tried to get up and then realized his ankle is pointing in the wrong direction.



This sucks. pic.twitter.com/UeTHvR4wyb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2026

Speaking to the media following Sunday's 30-27 narrow victory, Reid addressed the Thornton injury and provided an early update on his rising star wideout's status.

"Tyquan Thornton's ankle, that doesn't look good," Reid said. "He's going to fly back with us and we'll get further evaluation later here."

At the time of his injury, Thornton had set career-high marks for receiving yards (111) and touchdowns (two) in a game. The former New England Patriot and second-year Chief sits at 11 receptions for 219 yards and those two scores in 2026, just a season removed from a breakout 2025 that resulted in 19 snags, 438 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Although it isn't clear how long Thornton will miss at this juncture, Reid knows Kansas City will have a void left both on and off the field.

"That's a rough one when you see your teammate [get hurt], especially a guy like Tyquan," Reid said. "Great father, great husband and all that. Just his attitude. You guys deal with him, you know. His attitude's unbelievable. He's great for the team and kind of a leader for that group in there. For that to happen — especially with the year he's having, he's having a phenomenal year to this point — and a great play to boot on top of that. It's a tough one to see for all the guys."

Behind Thornton, third-year man Xavier Worthy led the wide receiver room in Week 4 with four catches for 70 yards. Other options in the room include Rice (when healthy), Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio and rookie Cyrus Allen.

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