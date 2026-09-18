Just like that, the Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. As the weekend approaches, the club has a much better idea of who's going to be available for the prime-time bout.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, it's far from all good news. Although defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) participated in practice, two starters continued to sit out.

Speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid revealed that safety Chamarri Conner (knee) and left tackle Josh Simmons (back) missed yet another practice and look like they'll be missing Sunday's contest at home.

"As far as injuries go, still Chamarri and then Josh," Reid said. "Most likely, they will be listed as out. Delane practiced today. Chris Jones did a little bit today, too. He'll be OK there."

This meshes with what most expected, as neither Conner nor Simmons was able to partake in Thursday's practice. Conner has spent some time around the team without a helmet, meanwhile Simmons' time has primarily been allocated to rehabbing inside the team facility.

For clarity, Josh Simmons was in the Chiefs locker room yesterday. I saw him there. https://t.co/xaupGvpN0h — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) September 17, 2026

When asked about a potential return target for Conner, Reid admitted he didn't have one but did say the fourth-year defensive back is on the mend. Conner, who led the entire team in snaps played this past season with 1,022, figures to resume his starting role eventually in the secondary.

"I can't give you a timeline, Matt (Derrick), but he's getting better," Reid said. "It's just a matter of the swelling staying consistently out of it, but he's doing everything he can possibly do with the trainers. But it is getting better."

Simmons, on the other hand, remains the hot topic of discussion in Chiefs circles. Last year's first-round pick missed considerable time as a rookie for multiple reasons, one of them being injury, and now has a nagging back problem that's existed for weeks. Reid believes he's improving as well.

"He's at that two-week mark now, so they'll go back and reevaluate it," Reid said. "I know he's feeling better than what he was. As far as good enough to play, we'll see."

Elsewhere, it appears that Kansas City can breathe a sigh of relief after Delane's sudden shoulder injury during Week 1's win over the Denver Broncos. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and should be good to go for the weekend alongside Jones.

It's been a long week for the Chiefs on the injury front, but at least they have some clarity on Friday.

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