Chiefs Injury Report: Status of Josh Simmons, Patrick Mahomes, Chamarri Conner vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly ready to begin their 2026 season, but they may not be at full strength on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid delivered his first pre-practice injury report of the regular season, updating the status of some key starters.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

While the Chiefs are dealing with noteworthy injuries, their quarterback appears to be ready for action.

Not that there has been much doubt as of late, but Reid did not mention quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his injury update, meaning that Mahomes—as expected—should be a full participant in this week of practice. On Tuesday, Reid said Mahomes is set to take the field on Monday night "unless something were to come up here in the next couple of days."

"He's geared up and ready to go," Reid said on Thursday. "He's taken every rep with the [first-team] offense and done a nice job with it, so now it's just a matter of getting out there and playing."

Left tackle Josh Simmons

Left tackle Josh Simmons will not practice on Thursday due to a back issue, keeping his status for Week 1 in doubt.

On Tuesday, Reid said "there's a good chance Josh doesn't play this week," leading to questions about who would play left tackle in Simmons' place. While right tackle Jaylon Moore has experience on the left side, including for KC in Simmons' absence last season, Reid indicated that undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson would be the likely starter to Mahomes' blindside—"if he's not able to go, then we'll be in with Kahlil at that spot," Reid said—though he wasn't entirely definitive.

"Yeah, we'll see where all that goes; I'm not telling you that," Reid said. "But we're comfortable with Kahlil on either side. I mean, he's been playing the left side, so we feel comfortable with that. We'll see. We'll end up playing the five best guys, and right now, he's one of them."



Safety Chamarri Conner

Overshadowed by the Simmons news on Tuesday, Reid also said that starting safety Chamarri Conner would be "a stretch" to play on Monday night. On Thursday, Reid announced that Conner wouldn't participate in the day's practice due to a knee injury.

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