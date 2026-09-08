Patrick Mahomes Expected to Return Week 1 vs. Broncos: ‘He’ll Be the Guy'

The words Kansas City Chiefs fans have been waiting all offseason to hear from Andy Reid finally came today.

During his press conference ahead of Week 1, Reid confirmed that Mahomes will be playing in the season opener against Denver on Monday night, barring any setbacks. The star quarterback has successfully made his way back from a torn ACL and LCL in roughly nine months and will take the ball without limitations.



"Pretty good chance that Patrick will go ahead and start, unless something were to come up here in the next couple of days," Reid said. "But most likely, he'll be the guy that's out there."

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL and LCL, Patrick Mahomes is set to start Monday night vs. the Broncos, per Chiefs HC Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/zR2EZ8LP6R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026

This has been a long and strenuous process for Mahomes, who rehabbed aggressively throughout the offseason to return to full health. He suffered the injury in Week 15 of the regular season last year, and it was unclear at the time whether he'd miss the start of the 2026 campaign.

In one of the more remarkable injury recoveries in recent years, Mahomes won't miss any time this year, even after sitting out the entirety of the preseason for the first time in his playing career. The coaching staff played it cautiously with the 10th-year signal-caller, and it ultimately paid off.



Mahomes has led Kansas City to three Super Bowl victories, making him the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history. Entering his age-31 season, he has plenty more to give to the city for the next half-decade.

Making Mahomes' return even more intriguing is the opponent waiting for him. Denver has one of the NFL's best defenses, so there won't be much of a grace period for him to get back into the swing of things.

This was the first major injury of Mahomes' NFL career, yet he made it back quicker than anyone could have anticipated. The scene when he trots onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium again during team walkouts will be an all-time moment.

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