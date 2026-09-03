Best-Case, Worst-Case for Chiefs With Josh Simmons’ Back Injury

Everyone's excited to see the Kansas City Chiefs back in action next weekend, but one lingering injury has raised some serious concerns surrounding head coach Andy Reid's squad. Left tackle Josh Simmons' back injury remains a mystery to everyone involved.

That uncertainty only continued on Wednesday when Reid spoke to the media. He mentioned that a part of the 2025 first-rounder's back had "flared up," and Simmons was absent from the entire practice session yet again.



The Chiefs are obviously treating the situation with extreme caution after Simmons already dealt with a season-ending fractured wrist a year ago. While some fans are patient with this injury, it may be reasonable to start sounding the alarm given that there's less than two weeks until the regular season and still no clear timeline for his return.

Josh Simmons' Injury Timeline

Simmons hasn't practiced since the final week of training camp in St. Joseph, which isn't unusual for a banged up first-string player the team desperately needs active for Week 1, but it's a bit frightening nonetheless.

Back injuries are some of the most complex an athlete can deal with. Even if the pain isn't substantial, it could linger for quite some time and turn into something debilitating if it worsens. That would obviously be even worse for K.C. given everything they've invested in Simmons, so you can't blame the coaching staff for playing it safe.

Jun 9, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons (71) speaks to media members during a short press conference after the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory mini-camp. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, there's no timetable for when Simmons might make his regular-season debut. The Chiefs haven't given us any reason to believe Simmons will miss Week 1, and they were similarly vague about right guard Trey Smith, who is now back practicing and healthy after a brief scare in preseason. Still, Simmons' situation feels different considering how his rookie year played out and how long he's been sidelined, making it hard to feel comfortable about his status.

The Ideal Outcome for the Chiefs and Simmons

Some people may not like what I'm about to say right now, but Simmons missing a week or two isn't the end of the world — yes, even against a division rival in Denver to open the season. The Chiefs can survive without their starting left tackle for a short period. What isn't worth the risk is allowing a minor ailment to become something we're still talking about years down the road.

Andy Reid said last week that Simmons' goal is to lower his pain levels and get most of his strength back. The only way he'll be able to do that is through rehab and rest, making this a wait-and-see situation with the second-year lineman.



The Chiefs were obviously prepared for a scenario like this, acquiring two offensive linemen via trade before roster cuts, including a primary offensive tackle in Diego Pounds. K.C. can live with some skepticism at tackle if it means keeping Simmons healthy for the majority of the campaign, especially after his significant physical transformation over the offseason.

With all this said, it would obviously be ideal for Simmons to be back on Sept. 14 when the Chiefs take the field on Monday Night Football.

A Scenario Kansas City Hopes to Avoid

The bigger issue with a back injury like Simmons' isn't whether he misses the first or second week of the year, it's whether it follows him into the middle of the season. An issue that appears manageable now could become much more problematic after several weeks of 280-pound linemen crashing into you every play.



In the event that Simmons misses any time, Jaylon Moore would likely move to left tackle, where he's played the majority of his career and filled in for Simmons last year. He is entering the second year of the $30 million contract he signed last offseason, but his first year in Kansas City left plenty to be desired.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This leaves either Kahlil Benson or Pounds to handle the right side. Both rookies did enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but neither has proven they're ready to hold down a starting tackle job. In a worst-case scenario, one of them has to start multiple games on the outside, and that could go in the wrong direction quickly.

Benson's preseason performance against the Buccaneers at right tackle wasn't particularly encouraging. In the only exhibition where he played meaningful snaps, he recorded a game-low 33.4 Pro Football Focus grade at right tackle. He has plenty of physical tools to work with, but there's a difference between being a promising rookie and being ready to protect Patrick Mahomes every Sunday.



Just the thought of Nik Bonitto coming off the edge against either rookie next week should instill fear in the fanbase. Kansas City's interior line is one of the best in the NFL when it's performing well, but that can only mean so much if the tackles fail to hold their end of the bargain.

Ultimately, Chiefs fans shouldn't treat this as if it were a sprained ankle or some other ordinary injury. The only way we'll be able to take a sigh of relief is when the coaching staff confirms that the back pain is no longer there and that he is back to 100% strength. Until then, we have to remain cautiously optimistic about Simmons' recovery.

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