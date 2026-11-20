The Kansas City Chiefs' late-season schedule is a gauntlet. After three consecutive noon games against the struggling New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs will hit the road for three away games starting next week, visiting the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals before returning home to host the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

That's a stunning five-game gauntlet, but two of the NFL's most influential injuries will make the challenge slightly less steep against two of KC's upcoming opponents.

On Friday, the NFL world officially learned that Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fractured his right fibula, which will sideline him for the foreseeable future. While ESPN's reporting notes that "Maye could return toward the end of the season," it seems unlikely that he would be back in time for a trip to Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football on December 21.

Without Maye, New England's offense is led by backup quarterback Tommy DeVito—an obvious downgrade for the 5-5 Patriots.

Meanwhile, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua certainly won't be on the field against the Chiefs in Los Angeles one week after Thanksgiving due to an injury and suspension. Without getting into the details of the (injury/suspension) designation, the already-injury-riddled Rams will be missing at least one key weapon when they host KC.

Veteran receiver Davante Adams could potentially return in time to face the Chiefs, but that's far from a certainty. On the defensive side of the ball, former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a shoulder injury.

Even beyond the quarterback carousel that the Cardinals will be riding on Sunday in Kansas City, the Patriots' and Rams' injury reports are enough to recalibrate expectations for both of those December tests.

Of course, the Chiefs' trip to Buffalo to face the Bills on Thanksgiving looks just as challenging as it did when the schedule was released, the Bengals are healthier than they typically seem to be by this point in the season, and the 49ers' laundry list of injuries hasn't slowed them down yet, so most of that month-long stretch remains daunting.

Especially as the Chiefs manage injuries of their own, it's worth remembering that the NFL is a battle of attrition more often than a meeting of two perfectly healthy teams playing their best football.

The Chiefs thumped the Atlanta Falcons without Kenneth Walker. The passing game has gotten back on track after losing Tyquan Thornton (and Rashee Rice for a shorter period of time). Kansas City's preseason first-team offensive line hasn't played a single snap together, as four of the five starting positions have had injury or availability questions this season.

Still, the Chiefs and other injury-impacted squads remain among the best teams in the league, and Kansas City will need to hold their spot in the standings as their Thanksgiving-through-December gauntlet ramps up.

Tied at the top of the AFC West with the Denver Broncos, the 7-2 Chiefs could pull even with the 8-1 Bills if both teams win this week and the Chiefs pull off the Thanksgiving road win on Thursday. That would leave the Christmas Day showdown between Denver and Buffalo as the next domino that may need to fall in the Chiefs' favor if they hope to nab the AFC's No. 1 seed and corresponding first-round bye. Even then, is it fair to expect a nearly perfect stretch of football from KC as they face off with a series of the NFL's best teams? Probably not.

But if there's anything the NFL teaches us every season: there's no guarantee as to what any of these teams will actually look like until the games begin.

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