The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-2 after their comfortable victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and with an impressive Chiefs debut for wide receiver Josh Downs, the Chiefs' passing game looks to be the healthiest it's been in quite some time.

Where does that leave the wide receiver rotation just after the midway point of the year? That's where we'll begin in today's Chiefs On SI mailbag.

What is the ideal, gotta-have-it, three-receiver set for this team with the players currently available on the roster today? (And if Worthy isn't on your list, do you think the coaching staff will reach the same conclusion?) -@oscarbobo.bsky.social

Downs and Rashee Rice are the obvious No. 1 and 2, regardless of which order you'd rank them in. The third spot is the tricky one.

In his third season, Xavier Worthy leads Chiefs wide receivers in snaps taken by a healthy margin, having taken 478 snaps to Rice's second-place 273. Worthy has been on the field more than Travis Kelce and Kingsley Suamataia this year; he's fifth in snaps on the Chiefs' offense. That doesn't look like a player who's about to see his role decrease significantly.

However, we've seen the same issues in recent weeks. Despite his experience and health, he hasn't been making a significant impact in the box score or on film. With a few sideline-related miscues gaining traction amongst some Chiefs fans on social media, I understand why Worthy's stock appears to be in decline.

Worthy's 33 catches on 50 targets for 278 yards adds up to more than double rookie Cyrus Allen's early-season production (seven catches on 14 targets for 109), but Worthy has quadrupled Allen's offensive snaps (108).

I've seen enough flashes from Allen and enough miscues from Worthy to at least be willing to hear out an argument on behalf of the rookie being a more useful weapon in this "gotta-have-it" scenario. For now, I do think Worthy retains that spot for the KC coaching staff. Still, Worthy's role seems destined to decrease with the addition of Downs and the return of the now-healthy Rice; if Worthy doesn't start making plays again soon, Allen will continue to close that gap.

Cyrus Allen is two months older than Xavier Worthy. They're both 23. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 17, 2026

What playoff team in the AFC would be toughest to beat at home? My money is on the Broncos strictly based on the pass rush. When Mahomes loses in the playoffs, he isn't able to overcome his offensive line. They could overwhelm us. -@jaymaul4.bsky.social

Bo Nix aside, I think this logic for Denver absolutely holds water. The single area on the team that I am the most short- and long-term worried about is the offensive line, so we logically have to pick a team that has the ability to challenge that unit.

The question the Chiefs will need to see answered over the next month or so: Do the Bills and Bengals have enough defensive firepower to push through KC's questionable line? Maybe this is out of blind loyalty to Mahomes, maybe it's because he's been so good behind such an iffy group already this season, but I think that any team planning to beat the Chiefs in January will need to have a solid day rushing the passer and an offense that's better and more consistent than what Denver offers... which is also where the perpetually under-the-radar Jaguars come into play for their part of the conversation.

With how our offense looks, both with the elite running game from either K9 or E10 and our passing game looking WAY better now that Josh Downs is already making an impact for us, do you think we can come out of the gauntlet of games to end the season 5-2 or better? -@zandersahlia.bsky.social

For record-keeping, here's the gauntlet in question: at Buffalo, at Cincinnati, vs. New England, vs. San Francisco. Then, the Chiefs go to LA to face the Chargers and host the Raiders. You have to expect that Kansas City wins the final two AFC West showdowns of the year, leaving that brutal five-game stretch where you're asking about going 3-2.

The Rams are significantly depleated from their preseason hype, and the Patriots are expected to be without quarterback Drake Maye. The Bills, Bengals and 49ers are all legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Going even 2-3 down that stretch would be plenty for a playoff spot, sending KC to a hypothetical 11-5 season if they do handle those final two divisional games after the gauntlet. Even if the Chiefs are underdogs at Buffalo, at Cincy and home to the Niners, I'd be a bit surprised if they lost all three of those games.

Now, if they beat the Bills and Bengals, we're back to talking about their chances at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Can this team win the Super Bowl with this offensive line? -@MarkKnopke

Yes! I'm quite concerned about the state of the O-line, but (yes, even after two Super Bowl losses enabled by completely overwhelmed offensive line play) if you give me Mahomes, a fully stocked array of weapons both through the air and on the ground, and a defense that might be hitting its stride, that team can absolutely win a few one-off games while trying to hide the line's deficiencies.

Would it be more likely with better performances across the trenches? Absolutely. But the AFC doesn't have a singularly dominant team, and the Chiefs are just as plausible of a Super Bowl representative as anyone else in the conference.

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