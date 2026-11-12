Josh Downs’ Biggest Goal After Joining Chiefs Should Be Music to Fans’ Ears

Whenever a team acquires a player at the NFL trade deadline, it always opens the door for exciting possibilities the rest of the way that season. It also presents an obstacle or two, however, and the Kansas City Chiefs have shown that as much as any club in recent years.

In reality, 2024 might be the most apt example of that. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was heavily involved early on, only to see his production taper off over time, and defensive end Josh Uche never carved out a real role after coming over to his new organization. Kansas City-specific additions frequently encounter steep learning curves and adjustment periods.

The prized newcomer of 2026, wide receiver Josh Downs, is trying his best to ensure his transition is as seamless as possible.

As a short-area savant who operates primarily out of the slot, Downs figures to compete for some of the work tight end Travis Kelce and fellow wideout Rashee Rice are getting. That includes a variety of concepts and potential choice or option routes, giving the fourth-year man plenty to absorb as he enters a new system.

Heck, not quite having complete mastery of the offense is part of the reason why rookie Cyrus Allen's involvement has lagged behind the hype nine games into his Chiefs tenure. Can Downs catch on quicker and make a good impression with quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

Speaking to the media this week, he said that's what he's setting out to do.

"Build that relationship with him and then on the field, when he throws me the ball, just catch it," Downs said. "And keep making plays when he throws it to me. Just do anything I can to learn the offense as fast as possible. I don't want to be a guy that's asking everybody what the play is [or] what the formation is. I feel like that's when you kind of get left behind, so I want to do everything I can to learn as fast as possible."

Downs sheds light on end of Colts tenure, excited to join Chiefs

Downs also opened up on going from the 2-7 Colts, who have already lost to Kansas City this season, to a 6-2 club that anticipates both qualifying for the postseason and making a run at the Super Bowl.

"It's great to join a team like this with so much history and so much winning in their past, and even now," Downs said. "So I'm excited to be able to be a part of a group like this and contribute where I can."

In three-and-a-half years as a Colt, Downs was targeted an even 350 times in the passing game and managed to log 231 receptions for 2,494 yards and 12 touchdowns. That came with a 66.0% catch rate and 50.6% success rate, although his sophomore effort may have been his best in totality. Downs was effective last year despite playing 6% fewer snaps than the campaign prior.

After requesting a trade and having that ask met by his old franchise, Downs has nothing but love for Indianapolis and is ready to hit the ground running for his new one.

"I know they made a decision based off the betterment of their organization," Downs said. "I respect them for sending me to an organization like this. Those are great people over there, and I feel like they did right by me. This is the choice they made."

If Downs can accomplish his goal and grasp the playbook with efficiency while also earning Mahomes' trust, both he and the Chiefs will be all the better for it.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.