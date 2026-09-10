For the first time since December, the Kansas City Chiefs can say they're entering a game with quarterback Patrick Mahomes set to make the start.

The three-time Super Bowl champion getting the nod for Week 1's showdown against the Denver Broncos has been a long time coming. When he first tore his ACL and LCL in a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers last year, the focus was simply on getting healthy.

No one externally placed immense pressure on Mahomes to be back on the field by a set date, but he claims he had this game in mind all along. Working on a deadline makes September's victory that much sweeter.

Speaking to the media shortly after head coach Andy Reid deemed him "geared up and ready to go," Mahomes acknowledged the imminent completion of his journey.

"This has always been the goal, to get out there and play Week 1," Mahomes said. "It was a long offseason. A lot of work, a lot of great people around me — trainers, Brittany (Mahomes), my family — supporting me, but now we get to go out there and play the sport that I love. Super excited I get to play at Arrowhead against a great opponent and go out there and be myself."

From getting surgery the day after being hurt to participating in organized team activities (OTAs), it was clear in the winter and spring that Mahomes planned to attack rehab with the same relentless mentality he showcases on the field. When he arrived at training camp at the Missouri Western State University campus this summer, he outlined his plan to come back stronger than ever this season, which is a lofty goal for any athlete after such a significant injury.

Despite that, Mahomes is cleared for Monday Night Football versus Denver and is approaching his 2026 debut just like he would any other game. Having the injury in the back of his mind isn't a question.

Neither is changing his style of play just days before the brace-wearing field general's 31st birthday.

"You've got to go out there and be yourself," Mahomes said. "I've built up the strength, I've built up all the days of rehab so I can be myself. I'm going to keep myself out of harm's way like I always will, not trying to take big hits and stuff like that, but I'm a competitor. I signed up for this, and I'm going to go out there and play football. I think that's how I've always rolled, no matter what it is, and that's how I'll probably roll the rest of my career."

The six-time Pro Bowler acknowledges there were physical hurdles to clear following his procedure in Texas late last year, although that's a thing of the past. He doesn't believe there's a lingering mental hurdle, even with a dangerous Denver pass rush awaiting.

"Not necessarily," Mahomes said. "I think it's going to be hard for me not to just be myself when I step on the field. Even if you saw me in training camp, the moment stuff started happening, I just became a competitor. I don't think it'll be anything crazy. Just go out there and play football. Usually, you get hit once or twice and you're kind of like, 'Alright, I've got to go out there and play.' I'm excited just to be out there on the field again with my teammates and try to find a way to get a win."

Mahomes hasn't gotten a live rep since that fateful day against Los Angeles. At the time, he kept the Chiefs within striking distance of a .500 record and was an MVP candidate despite throwing only 22 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and producing a career-low 47.9% success rate. The eye test and many advanced analytics correctly reflected Mahomes' play as heroic, especially considering the load he carried as a rushing threat.

Replicating something like that, especially given the state of his knee, shouldn't be the goal. Instead, it's simply to have fun with his peers and take what the game gives him on Monday.

But should there be the need for some vintage Mahomes magic, it's clear that QB1 won't hesitate to find his wand again.

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