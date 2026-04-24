Chiefs Trade Up, Select LSU CB Mansoor Delane with No. 6 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they traded up to land their target. With the No. 6 overall pick, the Chiefs have drafted LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

To move from the No. 9 overall pick to No. 6, the Chiefs reportedly surrendered the No. 74 and No. 148 overall pick, a hefty haul for a short jump inside of the top-10.

Currently, Kansas City retains the No. 29 overall pick (via Los Angeles), No. 40, No. 109, No. 169 (via LA), No. 176 (compensatory) and No. 210.

Delane will join a cornerback room that looks extremely different from Kansas City's crew in 2025. This offseason, the Chiefs traded former first-round pick Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a package of draft picks including No. 29 overall in this year's draft. In free agency, Jaylen Watson (a seventh-round pick from the same 2022 draft class) joined McDuffie in Los Angeles. Joshua Williams (fourth-rounder, 2022) also departed KC for a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs' cornerbacks of note entering the draft included 2025 third-round pick Nohl Williams, Kristian Fulton in the second year of a two-year deal, and former Miami Dolphins slot corner Kader Kohou, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL.

In his preview of top targets who the Chiefs could consider in the first round, Jordan Foote of Chiefs On SI highlighted Delane as a possibility.

"After trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams and watching Jaylen Watson sign with them in free agency, it'd be a tough pill for some to swallow if the Chiefs went back to the well so early," Foote wrote. "That's understandable. It's tough to ignore ... Delane's profile, though. The former Tigers star has the makings of a boundary stopper: namely physicality, fluidity and proven reps against outside wide receivers. Concerns about his playing weight might be a bit overstated."

This story is being updated.