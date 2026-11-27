On a night that saw the Kansas City Chiefs hold the ball for 13:50 less than their opponent, convert on seven fewer third downs and commit five more penalties than them, none of those developments is the main talking point.

Instead, a different shortcoming is what many are reflecting on in the aftermath of a 13-10 heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills. Given that the outing was close from start to finish, there's a lengthy list of plays that can be put under a microscope, but one rises above the rest.

With the game tied at 10 and less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Kansas City was backed up deep in its own territory but seemed to convert on a third-and-10 pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Rashee Rice. Following a review, however, the perceived grab was reversed, prompting a punt.

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Is this a catch by Rashee Rice or an incompletion? pic.twitter.com/T8yv5hXA4U — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 27, 2026

That sequence marked a critical moment in the prime-time tilt in favor of the home team. Was it the right call? Speaking to the media on Thursday night, head coach Andy Reid revealed whether he got an explanation and if it was satisfactory.

"Yeah, not one that I agreed with, but yeah," Reid said. "They said this came from New York, so it's not from these guys. Our guys called it a completion, the guys that were working the game. I'm not quite sure what they saw. I saw he had control of the ball, and then his elbow hit, and then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally, in those kind of situations, it's got to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious."

The rest after the punt is history, as Buffalo gave Kansas City the ball back with minimal time at its own 11-yard line. Reid dialed up a pair of passing plays in three shots — one was a fumbled snap, with the lone actual throw falling incomplete. The end-of-possession punt assisted the Bills in setting up a game-winning field goal by kicker Tyler Bass, putting an end to a frustrating night for the visitors.

No one knows what would've happened had Rice's attempt been kept a catch. With that said, it's one thing to be skeptical of the validity of the process being completed. It's another to take what was decided on the field and change it upon further review without, in Reid's words, clear and obvious evidence. How big of an impact did the overturning have?

Per advanced box score data from RBSDM, it was significant. Not only did the play come with -0.6 expected points added, but it also raised the Bills' win probability from 60.5% all the way up to 69.2%. The lowest that figure would get the rest of the way was 51.2% when the Kansas City defense sacked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen third down to give the offense the aforementioned one last opening to make magic happen.

The pool report with NFL VP of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth on the overturned ruling of a catch by Rashee Rice.



“As the receiver is going to the ground, he had the ball in his right hand and when he contacted the ground, his hand slid up the ball and we deemed that a loss of… pic.twitter.com/Cl094uWVk0 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 27, 2026

Taking the podium after Reid, Mahomes said he didn't get to "see a lot of reviews" inside Highmark Stadium, but he believed Rice's hand was under the football. Those in charge, taking a more detailed look from behind monitors, had a different opinion.

Don't get it twisted: Kansas City could've done several things better (or at least differently) to put itself in a better position to potentially secure a win. Cutting back on missed opportunities in the passing game, penalties in general or special teams mishaps would've perhaps altered the final score. But whether it's fair or not, one of the first places folks tend to look is officiating.

Reid made his stance surprisingly clear. Not so much for Mahomes. If one thing is obvious with Thanksgiving's clash of titans in the books, however, it's that the matchup didn't short anyone on drama.

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