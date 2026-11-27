The Kansas City Chiefs lost an absolute heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving evening, and the consequences will likely be felt through the end of the 2026 season. It was another classic Chiefs-Bills matchup, but this one felt entirely different.

Brutal temperatures, wind, and precipitation turned a game between two high-flying offenses into a 13-10 rock fight, and Tyler Bass ended it with a 57-yard field goal with four seconds left. The Chiefs had chances, but poor execution and questionable circumstances cost them the game.

We'll likely see this matchup again in January, probably in Buffalo, but Week 12's conditions don't really indicate how the two teams match up. At the very least, the weather made it impossible for either team to show who they truly are, and it also hurts Kansas City that Kenneth Walker wasn't in this game.

Still, there are distinct reasons for the outcome, which has Kansas City sitting at 8-3 and behind the eight ball in both the AFC and AFC West standings. Here are the winners and losers from the Chiefs' latest regular-season loss to the Bills.

Winners

Steve Spagnuolo

The weather played a big role in holding Josh Allen to 81 passing yards, but that does not mean defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo didn't call a great game. He was especially good in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 10, his unit sacked Allen twice on well-timed, well-executed third-down blitzes. Nick Bolton ended the first of those drives, and Mansoor Delane and Chris Roland-Wallace shared the next sack. The offense failed to capitalize on either stop, but Spagnuolo had his fastball when the team needed it most.

You would have liked to see the defense hold up better against the run. Only four runs went for more than 10 yards, two by Allen and two by James Cook, but Cook got the yards the Bills needed to stay ahead of the sticks all game long. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on 32 attempts for 117 yards, yet Buffalo converted 9-of-16 third downs because their running back put them in advantageous spots.

Even so, Kansas City outgained the Bills by 11 yards despite running 16 fewer plays and holding the ball for more than 13 fewer minutes. No matter how you slice it, the defense played spectacularly.

Nohl Williams and Alohi Gilman

Limiting the Bills to 230 total yards was not the only impressive part. The Chiefs also intercepted Allen twice. That is one reason the loss is so frustrating. When you hold a former MVP to 10-for-21 with no touchdowns and two interceptions, you want to capitalize.

The first turnover kept Kansas City in the game when things looked grim. Down 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Buffalo was knocking at the Chiefs' 9-yard line when George Karlaftis tipped a pass into safety Alohi Gilman's hands. The Chiefs didn't score on it, but it prevented a 14-0 or 10-0-point deficit that would have been deadly on a night like this.

The second interception also came in the red zone, this time with the Chiefs leading 10-7. From the 14, Allen appeared to complete a pass to Khalil Shakir, who bobbled it into the hands of cornerback Nohl Williams. Kansas City again failed to capitalize, but the lead held for the time being.

Travis Kelce

It should be noted that Travis Kelce made two fairly major blunders late in the game. On the Chiefs' final offensive drive, Patrick Mahomes found him wide open on a third-and-10, but Kelce was slow to turn around, and the ball hit the turf. A completion would have sent the game to overtime.

On another fourth-quarter drive that ended in a missed field goal, he appeared to catch a 16-yard pass before it was called back for offensive pass interference after he extended his arms on Terrell Bernard.

That said, the Chiefs may never have found an offense without Kelce starting the engine. Kansas City opened with four straight punts and salvaged the first half with three points at the very end of the second quarter.

On that drive, Kelce caught passes for 10, 21, and 24 yards, and in more than 28 minutes of play, the Chiefs had just 51 yards up to that point. It felt as if Mahomes and Kelce proved to the rest of the team that it was possible to be effective in extreme weather. Kelce finished as the team's leading receiver with four catches for 71 yards.

Losers

Special Teams

If there was one reason the Chiefs lost this game, it would fall squarely on the special teams unit. In a three-point loss, Harrison Butker's woes returned. In the fourth quarter, he pushed a 46-yard field goal wide right for his eighth missed field goal of the season.

Buffalo's Tyler Bass made both a 54-yarder and a 57-yarder in the fourth quarter in the same conditions, making Butker’s miss all the more frustrating. Andy Reid said afterward that he would go back through everything and wouldn't make a decision on Butker right away, with Justin Tucker still on the practice squad.

The pitiful special teams play did not stop there with Dave Toub's unit. The weather clearly affected punter Matt Araiza all night. He averaged just 41.6 yards per punt, and three of his seven punts gave the Bills drives starting at the Kansas City 49, 47, and 39. One came after Araiza muffed the snap and the unit was flagged for illegal man downfield, netting just eight yards. His final punt was blocked and went a net 28 yards after Greg Dortch returned it 17 to the Kansas City 39, which set up Bass's game-winner with four seconds left

The return game was no better. Josh Downs fielded five Buffalo punts and struggled several times to judge whether to field them, which kept the Chiefs in poor field position. They started drives at their own 4, 9, and 11. Nate Carter also fumbled a kickoff, and Jaydn Ott was flagged for holding on the same play. The lone bright spot was Jalen Royals' 37-yard kickoff return to open the second half.

Kingsley Suamataia

It has been a tumultuous season for the third-year left guard, and Week 12 was the latest chapter. The former BYU Cougar was flagged three times and, according to PFF, was the only Chiefs offensive lineman to allow multiple pressures. He was called for holding twice. One call was declined, and the Chiefs overcame the other thanks to Kelce on that first field goal drive.

The one that really hurt was a dead-ball personal foul after he swung at a Bills defender, although it was a questionable call. He did not actually land the swipe. That said, Kansas City had all the momentum after scoring 10 straight points, but instead of facing a third-and-3, the Chiefs faced a third-and-16 and punted.

The Bills tied it at 10 on the ensuing drive. In a game against a top contender where the smallest margins matter, Suamataia showed up poorly for the offense.

Third-Down Offense

The Chiefs may have won the turnover battle, but they went 2-for-11 on third downs while Buffalo went 9-for-16. It is hard to win any game when you are not converting, and in this one it led to two red-zone field-goal attempts and seven punts. They had a couple of third-and-shorts on their first two drives, but the other nine were all third-and-medium or longer, and several were beyond third-and-20. They were behind the sticks all game, averaging 8.5 yards to go on third down.

That was the crux of the problem, and it had a whole lot to do with penalties. The Chiefs committed seven offensive penalties. The real killer came on the drive where Butker missed the 46-yarder. The Chiefs ran 11 plays over more than six minutes and came away with no points.

Tight end Noah Gray's 19-yard catch set up the Chiefs at the Bills' 17-yard line, but after an incompletion to Kelce, the Chiefs were flagged on three plays in a row: a late hold on Hunter Nourzad, a false start on Fred Johnson, and an ineligible man downfield on Creed Humphrey, which pushed them all the way back to the Buffalo 32.

Two failed third-down plays late in the game stand out. First, with the game tied at 10 and just under two minutes to go, Kansas City had the ball deep in its own territory, and Rashee Rice appeared to move the chains on a third-and-10. The call on the field was a catch, but it was controversially overturned after review, and the Chiefs had to punt from their own 9-yard line.

Then, on the final drive, if Kelce hadn't made his blunder, the game would have gone to overtime, with that third-and-10 coming with just 20 seconds left. The Chiefs punted, and the Bills took over for the winning kick.

It is tough to win when you go backward and don't execute at a high level, and the Chiefs did that too much in Week 12, shooting themselves in the foot when they already had the weather to deal with.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded.