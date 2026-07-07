Travis Kelce Is Still as Important as Ever to the 2026 Chiefs

This offseason, Travis Kelce's name has appeared in more headlines regarding his high-profile nuptials than his return for a 14th year with the Kansas City Chiefs, but once he does return to the field for his age-37 season, he'll still be one of the best and most vital members of the team.

As we continue to rank the top 25 Chiefs for the 2026 NFL season, Kelce lands at No. 4.

Why Travis Kelce Is So Important

Kelce is the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver by a healthy margin and has an extremely strong argument as the second-most important player in franchise history, behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has never known pro football without Kelce as his persistent running mate.

Kelce's connection with Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid is well-documented, but it's worth remembering at every turn. While many of Mahomes' other pass catchers have come and gone during this generation of Chiefs football, Kelce has been the absolute constant.

Kelce's Strengths and Weaknesses

Sure, Kelce's speed and ability to separate from defenders has suffered in his mid-to-late-30s, but he still followed his seven-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with three straight years over 800 yards, even while playing without Mahomes to conclude the 2025 season.

To the eye, Kelce's '25 campaign was actually better than his 2024. His understanding of the Chiefs' offense and opposing defenses is remarkable, especially for a non-quarterback, and his ability to find space on the field is still among the league's best.

His physical tools have worn down to some extent after 217 NFL games (regular season plus playoffs), but covering Kelce is still the first thing opposing defensive coordinators must account for when preparing for the Chiefs.

What Happens If Kelce Gets Hurt?

If you doubt how the Chiefs view Kelce inside the building, this is the section for you.

There is, frankly, no apparent plan for what happens if Kansas City's superstar soon-to-be-37-year-old tight end misses significant time.

The Chiefs extended No. 2 tight end Noah Gray just before the start of the 2024 season, but following a particularly underwhelming 2025, Gray needs a bounce-back campaign with his $7 million cap hit in 2026. KC's third tight end, 2024 fourth-round pick Jared Wiley, has caught only two passes in his NFL career so far.

Rookie undrafted free agent John Michael Gyllenborg and 2025 UDFA Jake Briningstool are worth watching throughout training camp, but they won't be replacing Kelce anytime soon.

Why We Ranked Kelce Here

In some ways, the Chiefs may prefer that running back Kenneth Walker (ranked No. 5 on our list), right guard Trey Smith (No. 6) and left tackle Josh Simmons (No. 7) end the 2026 season "better" than Kelce, but we didn't think any of those three players deserved to slot in above Kelce just yet.

Meanwhile, the three players ahead of Kelce (coming soon) are all among the best of their respective positions and are either still at their peak or remain closer to their prime than Kelce.

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