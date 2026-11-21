After losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, the Chiefs were slated for three games everyone had circled since the schedule came out in May. They faced the New York Jets, then the Atlanta Falcons, and now the Arizona Cardinals, before meeting their arch-rival Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving evening.

The potential ease of that stretch has lived up to its billing, with those three opponents holding a combined record of 8-22. After the Denver loss, they were labeled as three must-win games, given how tight the divisional race had become.

The Chiefs won the first two by at least three touchdowns, and in Week 11 they face perhaps the easiest challenge of the bunch. The Cardinals are in disarray and already down to their fourth quarterback of the season. Kansas City expected Arizona to start rookie Carson Beck, who led Miami to a national championship last season after a successful collegiate career at Georgia, until back spasms ruled him out earlier this week. Instead, 19-year veteran journeyman Josh Johnson will take the reins at Arrowhead.

That makes for an extremely favorable matchup as the Chiefs try to move to 8-2. Arizona has a guy or two that Kansas City needs to key in on, so here are the two biggest matchups on each side of the ball.

Offense: Chiefs pass protection vs. Cardinals pass rush

Let's be clear: the Cardinals' pass rush is not good, so this matchup is more about Kansas City than Arizona. The Chiefs allowed single-digit pressures in Weeks 2 through 6 but have not done so since.

Patrick Mahomes has been elite at avoiding sacks. Among qualified quarterbacks, his pressure-to-sack ratio of 9.7 percent tops the league, according to PFF. That is a Mahomes stat, not one that speaks glowingly of the offensive line.

Who starts up front is a giant question mark this week. Right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jaylon Moore have been ruled out, Mike Caliendo has struggled mightily filling in, and the Chiefs signed veteran lineman Fred Johnson this week, who has plenty of starts under his belt. Andy Reid said, "They're all going to have a shot to get in there and go," so Sunday may be a bit of an experiment.

The Chiefs will more than likely win this game regardless of their offensive line play, but you would love to see them keep Mahomes clean four days before one of the biggest games of the season. As for who they are facing, defensive end Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Walter Nolen are the two above-average talents.

Eight-time pro bowler and four-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker actually leads Arizona in sacks, with 3.5. Allowing him to affect the game as little as possible, whether it be throwing away from him or linemen and running backs picking up his blitzes, will be key to taking away their opponents' best player.

That said, four of the Cardinals' five leading pressure-getters are interior defensive linemen, and Kansas City's interior offensive line is its weakest link right now. Left guard Kingsley Suamataia struggled mightily in pass protection last week, as did Caliendo, and even all-pro center Creed Humphrey allowed two pressures. Whoever is in the lineup will have to perform well if the Chiefs want to see the second-team offense in the back half of this game.

To be clear, running back Emmett Johnson is likely the game's top performer, with Arizona allowing the 28th-most rushing yards per game. But nothing would be more encouraging than an offensive line that protects Mahomes while he builds chemistry with a revamped receiving corps. They will not have a better matchup to prove themselves all season.

Defense: Chiefs back seven vs. tight end Trey McBride

To say tight end Trey McBride is Arizona's only receiving weapon would be putting it lightly. After trading Marvin Harrison Jr. and placing Michael Wilson on injured reserve, their wide receiver depth chart reads Devin Duvernay, Simi Fehoko, and Reggie Virgil, none of whom has 100 yards on the season. Backup tight end Elijah Higgins, fresh off a multi-year extension, is currently their second-best weapon.

McBride already has 78 receptions, second in the NFL among all receivers, and 635 yards, which trails only Brock Bowers among tight ends. Higgins is not as good as Michael Mayer, but the Chiefs struggled against two-tight-end sets in Week 4 against Las Vegas, when Bowers and Mayer combined for 14 catches, and each topped 80 yards.

The Cardinals do not have quite that good a duo, nor do they have Kirk Cousins throwing the ball, but Johnson will lean on the two of them, mainly McBride. That likely means the Chiefs put their cornerbacks on an island, given how big an advantage they have on the outside, and dedicate resources to the middle of the field.

Unlike Bowers, McBride lines up in the slot or in-line 88 percent of the time, so he mostly draws linebackers and safeties, creating mismatches. With Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill not the most talented coverage linebackers, safeties Chamarri Conner, Alohi Gilman, and Jaden Hicks, along with slot corner Chris Roland-Wallace, will need to draw assignments or at least provide help over the top.

With top pick Jeremiyah Love sidelined, Kansas City will also need to contain running back Tyler Allgeier, a competent runner, but limiting McBride is Steve Spagnuolo's key to the game.

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