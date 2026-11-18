It's been a trying season for the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line, as a combination of fluctuating performance and lackluster durability has created some obstacles despite a 7-2 start for the team.

Week 10's win over the Atlanta Falcons may have summed that up to perfection, as Kansas City dominated the opponent but also showed plenty of cracks in the foundation along the way. Ahead of Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals, general manager Brett Veach is doing something to potentially improve the situation.

Per a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN, the Chiefs are signing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson to the practice squad.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Eagles OT Fred Johnson to their practice squad and he’ll likely be elevated to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/zV3ITTxp48 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2026

Johnson, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars as well. He's appeared in 86 regular-season games to date, making 22 starts and logging just under 1,900 offensive snaps in total.

Rapoport adds that Johnson is "likely" to be activated to the 53-man roster at some point, whether it be via standard elevation (he's allotted three during the regular season) for game day or a straight-up signing down the road.

Chiefs' Fred Johnson pickup is savvy given the current offensive line situation

Johnson brings a defined set of skills to the table, yet it's ironic that one of his core traits is versatility. According to Pro Football Focus, the 29-year-old has played most of his snaps at either right tackle (893) or left tackle (833), with a decent chunk still residing at the right guard spot (158).

He split time between tackle alignments during his fill-in duties with Philly in 2024 and 2025. His most extensive experience came during that window — he combined for 626 pass blocking opportunities and surrendered 57 total pressures.

The eighth-year man boasts intriguing physical tools, too. Per MockDraftable, Johnson is in the 94th percentile in height (6-foot-7), the 91st percentile in wingspan (84.5 inches) and the 88th percentile in hand size (10 5/8 inches). It's easy to see why the Chiefs were interested in him, especially given the state of affairs with the offensive line.

Neither tackle position is in a good place. On the left side, Kahlil Benson turned in one of his worst games as a professional down in Atlanta and looks like less of a true answer with each passing week. Projected starter Josh Simmons remains on the injured reserve list and, via head coach Andy Reid, wasn't expected to return to practice this week.

On the opposite side, veteran Jaylon Moore is dealing with a lingering ankle injury and hasn't fared particularly well when available. The jury is still out on backups Joshua Ezeudu and Diego Pounds, both trade acquisitions from August. The former is coming off a solid outing that saw him get credited with a pair of pressures ceded but appear much more competent in the lineup.

There are multiple paths the Johnson add can take. At the extreme end, he could be signed to an active roster contract and finish out the season in place of someone like Pounds if the club felt its depth needed to be improved. Thinking more conservatively, it's also possible that Kansas City simply desires someone with the ability to pinch hit at multiple spots.

Being able to count on another battle-tested chess piece is nice this time of year. That's without even factoring in right guard Trey Smith also getting banged up in Week 10. A player like Johnson entering the fold makes plenty of sense.

It's as low-risk as it gets for a franchise that's battered and bruised along the offensive line.

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