Chiefs vs. Seahawks: NFL Preseason Preview, Score Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't won a preseason game in years, and there's only one opportunity left to avoid letting that streak extend into 2027. Back at home for some Friday night action, can head coach Andy Reid's crew pull off a victory against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks?

Ahead of kickoff at 7 p.m. CT, all eyes are on Kansas City's depth. Reid and his staff, as well as general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the front office, will be hard at work over the next couple of days evaluating everything from multiple angles. With roster cuts looming, there's bound to be some spirited football taking place to usher in the weekend.

How might Friday's game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 3 of the preseason.

Joshua Brisco: As excited as I am for the potential of a full game of Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback, I'm not sure how his supporting cast will come together in this preseason finale. The starting offensive line and many of KC's top offensive weapons are banged up, so it's hard to imagine the team risking injury to their primary backups in the last rehearsal of the year. Nussmeier may be quarterbacking a team of practice squad candidates for much of the night.

The defense could tell a similar story, as players like R Mason Thomas and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, standouts in preseason game No. 2, don't have anything else to prove (and have too much to risk while Ashton Gillotte remains sidelined with a foot injury). I'm rooting for a game-winning drive from Nussmeier to break the Chiefs' preseason drought, but this game could get really weird.

Jordan Foote: While it's likely that Justin Fields remains QB2 heading into the regular season, this is a prime opportunity for one Garrett Nussmeier to leave another strong impression on his coaches. The first-year field general has been surprisingly solid during his debut preseason and is easily the top player to watch in this one.

With that in mind, don't expect anything crazy in terms of output here. Like the Chiefs' prior outings, this could be an ugly one with plenty of mishaps and stalled drives along the way. With the competition for roster spots winding down, though, things could temporarily ramp up for a few hours on Friday night. Against my better judgment, I'll side with KC's bubble players and cut candidates edging out a tough Seattle club.

Joshua Schulman: This week features a battle of a pair of teams with an 0-2 preseason record. Something has to give, right? The Chiefs are letting seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier audition for his spot on the 53-man roster this week, sending him out for the first NFL start of his career. On the other side, former Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe will get the ball for all four quarters. Last week, Seattle’s second stringers went up 16-3 early against the Titans until the backups blew the lead in the fourth.

At the end of the day, both teams have struggled mightily in the preseason, with Kansas City’s last exhibition victory coming in 2023. Coincidentally, the last time Seattle won a preseason contest was last year against none other than the Chiefs. I’m going to pick the team sending out a more experienced quarterback over an offense that's mustered one touchdown in eight quarters.

Tyler Brown: Plenty of young prospects have flashed for the Chiefs, and in this one, I think you're going to see a continuation of that. Garrett Nussmeier might play from beginning to end, and he's proven more than capable of giving his weapons a good look despite some poor play from the offensive line.

Emmett Johnson, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, and Jake Briningstool have a real chance at making one last good impression before the season.

As far as defense goes, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and R Mason Thomas have already shown what they could provide; I'm not sure they have much to prove. There's really no need to see key contributors at all, so I'm keeping my eye on players such as linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, nickel corner Jadon Canady and safety Xavier Nwankpa.

That said, I’m calling for a blowout here with the Chiefs snapping an eight-game preseason losing streak. I'm on the Nuss Bus, and Seattle isn't going to show much of anything.

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