Chris Jones Has an Interesting Explanation for Chiefs’ Frustrating Sack Drought

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line has not performed up to expectations this season. They are currently tied for the worst mark in the NFL with nine sacks, and that sluggish start was exacerbated by a three-game sack drought earlier in the year.

Defensive linemen like Chris Jones have consistently insisted that results would come in due time, but that simply hasn't been the case. He's currently in the midst of one of the longest dry spells of his 11-year career in KC and has yet to record a full sack in 2026.



Frustrations are mounting for the Chiefs defense after it blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. The team now sits second in the AFC West despite holding a 1.5-game lead a couple of weeks ago. Regardless, Jones' confidence has not wavered amid this recent slide.

During a media appearance on Wednesday, Jones reiterated why he believes the sacks will eventually come.

"It's all about perspective from my angle. We've got 10 games [left], right?" Jones said. "So, continue to chop wood. This year is an awkward year for all of us. Sacks started off slow, but you've got to continue to do what you've been doing. Eventually, they're going to start coming, and when they come, they come in bunches."

Chris Jones Calls 2026 'Awkward Year' for Chiefs D-Line

Jones and the media have been butting heads for quite a while whenever he is questioned about his unit's lack of production.

However, his wording to call the current campaign an "awkward" one is certainly telling of the challenges he has faced. There is no doubt that he and fellow star pass rushers like George Karlaftis are feeling the weight of the struggles.



Later in his press conference, Jones would go on to explain why counting sacks is not always indicative of a defense.

"I think the sack part is kind of overrated," Jones continued. "People look at stats and they're not actually looking at the intricacies of the game. When you watch it play-by-play, watch what the team is actually doing, we get a lot of seven-man protection. You can't get too involved in the back-and-forth with the sacks and stats."

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Jones argues that the defensive line has been better than fans have credited it for, the advanced metrics don't necessarily tell the same story. According to ESPN Research, the Chiefs' 6% pressure rate generated against Bo Nix last Sunday was the lowest of any NFL team since Week 5 in 2024 and a franchise low for the Chiefs dating back 14 years.

Toward the end of his presser, Jones declared that he has no interest in discussing sacks until the regular season concludes.



"We'll talk about this at the end of the year," Jones told reporters. "I don't play for stats. I play for letters: Ws and Ls."

As Jones mentioned, a lot of factors come into play when evaluating the D-line's performance, including pass protection and how quickly the ball is getting out. However, Chiefs fans surely can't feel great that the pass-rushing unit isn't getting home to the quarterback at a time when the team is fighting to win the division.



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