Did the Chiefs Do Enough to Rejuvenate Their Defensive Line for 2026?

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line has been the topic of many offseason conversations surrounding the team in recent months. From free agent speculation to an avalanche of mock drafts, it was clear that Kansas City needed to add some talent to their defensive trenches.

Now, with the 2026 season just a week away for Kansas City, did the team do enough to retool the D-line for the new year? Let's take a closer look at the depth chart and see how the group stacks up.

Starring Chris Jones, the Chiefs' defensive tackle room has true firepower

Even entering his age-32 season, the Chiefs' defense still revolves around defensive tackle Chris Jones. He still sets the ceiling for the pass rush and is still one of the most dominant game-wreckers in the NFL. Last year, however, Jones carried such a responsibility to create pressure himself that he seemed to be running on empty on a few occasions down the stretch.

One of the Chiefs' biggest defensive additions of the offseason was an investment in a true running mate for Jones.

The Chiefs gave a three-year, $21 million contract to defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga as an upgrade at the run-stuffing/nose tackle/one-technique position next to Jones. Tonga should be able to be a force against the run while still demanding enough respect on passing downs to prevent Jones from being perpetually double-teamed as much as he has been in recent years.

General manager Brett Veach and Kansas City's front office doubled down at defensive tackle with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Clemson's Peter Woods. Once widely considered a top-five draft prospect before an underwhelming final year in college, Woods—in a best-case scenario—projects as a potential successor to Jones in KC's interior. In the meantime, Woods should see plenty of snaps, particularly when Tonga leaves the field on obvious passing downs.

The depth behind the big three has its own intrigue, with recently claimed UDFA Bryson Eason joining the team after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers. In his preseason snaps, Eason looked like a legitimate NFL player with a frame and skillset to back up Tonga and add some more heft to the D-line.

*let's see this Bryson Eason hype, remember liking him in 2024 and the pre-season feedback has been goo... whoah*



Kinda get the whole gambit vs the run here. Finding the ball + shedding, resetting the LoS, range + disruption on OZ, lateral speed into a gap, occupying a double pic.twitter.com/MDWIX1L3Ee — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) August 31, 2026

Jones, Tonga, Woods and Eason are the four defensive tackles on the 53-man roster, but there are two other players worth keeping in mind. Omarr Norman-Lott, a second-round pick just one year ago, is beginning the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while he works back from an ACL injury suffered early last season. Meanwhile, Marcus Harris made the initial 53 after a strong preseason but was waived when KC added Eason. Harris is now on KC's practice squad and currently appears to be the first player who would be called up if the team needed more depth behind Jones and Woods, at least until Norman-Lott returns.

Defensive end room still has unknowns

The Chiefs still have plenty of questions at defensive end, but the potential answers could be exciting. The room begins with fifth-year leader George Karlaftis, who has played the vast majority of the team's defensive snaps since he was drafted in 2022. While Karlaftis isn't often a one-man wrecking crew on the level of Jones, he should also greatly benefit from the new-look defensive tackle room while also welcoming a rookie to the edge.

After taking Woods at No. 29 in this April's draft, the Chiefs used the No. 40 overall pick on Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas. Thomas might not play the second-most snaps of KC's rotation of edge defenders, but he is perhaps the most intriguing. The rookie flashed on several occasions throughout the preseason, showing explosion the Chiefs haven't had off the edge in quite some time.

R Mason Thomas has been one of the NFL’s most IMPRESSIVE rookies this preseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/21YAc431Zr — Chiefs on KCSN (@chiefs_kcsn) August 24, 2026

Second-year third-round pick Ashton Gillotte projected to be the Chiefs' second starter opposite Karlaftis, but a training camp foot injury has cast some doubt on how (and when) he'll start the season. Gillotte played 47% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps last year, and Charles Omenihu (55%) and Mike Danna (37%) both moved on this offseason, leaving more work for the taking.

That path brings us to Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the 2023 first-round pick out of Kansas State. Anudike-Uzomah suffered a season-ending hamstring injury before last season began. Now, in a contract year, he could see a significant workload to show how he fits in Steve Spagnuolo's defense when fully healthy.

Behind those first four, recently claimed undrafted free agent Jack Pyburn also holds a spot on the 53-man roster and could be an interesting chess piece for Spagnuolo as he gets acclaimed to the defense. On the practice squad, the Chiefs retained veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and Tyreke Smith.

Where does that leave the Chiefs' defensive line?

It was a winding road throughout the offseason, but I am finding myself relatively optimistic about the Chiefs' defensive line. If Jones, Karlaftis and Tonga stay healthy and have more or less expected seasons (by their respective standards), that's a strong foundation. If Woods and Thomas can bring a bit of extra juice to a pass rush that has needed more explosiveness for a while, it becomes a dangerous unit. If Gillotte and Anudike-Uzomah can play solid football and set the floor of the room (particularly against the run), there should be no glaring weaknesses in most scenarios.

Sure, that's a lot of "ifs," but even with a mixed bag of successes, failures and stalemates, it feels like the Chiefs' defensive line has a chance to help win games this year rather than merely being a unit trying not to lose them.

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