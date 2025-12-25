Contract Incentives on Line for Chiefs Christmas Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Asked two weeks ago simply how he’s feeling health-wise, George Karlaftis couldn’t find words.

“Umm, … It's, you know, it’s, yeah,” he said. “You find a way to find a way.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Hampered by a painful thumb injury much of the season, among the normal car-accident-type of soreness common to players in December, Karlaftis has had to adjust his game. Thumbs are essential for edge rushers in the NFL.

Karlaftis has just six sacks on the year, enough to lead the team but certainly not what he envisioned when he signed a four-year, $93 million contract extension in July.

That contract included several incentives, some of which he can cash in over the final two games. He’s not the only one with money on the line these next two weeks.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sack Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are about to find out who’s been naughty or nice – or at least those players who nicely hit contractual goals.

And, if they do, there are some nice Christmas bonuses for them underneath the Arrowhead tree. Here’s a closer look at what’s on the table both Thursday night against Denver (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) and next week’s season finale at Las Vegas.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) get ready before the snap during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

George Karlaftis

Two is the magic number for the defensive end. With two more sacks, he gets a $250,000 bonus for No. 8 on the season. After that, he gets another $250,000 for each additional sack, up to 11.

Kareem Hunt

Quietly having one of the better seasons on the team, Hunt can cash in over the final two games. He’s already solidified a $125,000 bonus for playing time and another $100,000 for scrimmage yards (rushing plus receiving).

Against Denver, he stands just 69 scrimmage yards from 750 on the season, which would trigger another $250,000 in his stocking.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Hollywood Brown

That $250,000 figure is applicable to Hollywood Brown, too. The veteran wide receiver already has collected half a million for reaching five touchdowns. He gets another $250,000 for a sixth, and another quarter million for a seventh.

Last week in Tennessee, Brown eclipsed 500 receiving yards to earn another $500,000 incentive.

He needs 109 more receiving yards for an additional $125,000.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brown does need to play, however. He’s played 47 percent of the offensive snaps, just above the 45-percent threshold to earn a $500,000 playing-time incentive – something he won’t get if he falls below that percentage at the end of the season.

As long as he remains healthy, he should get there, though. The Chiefs on Wednesday placed receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, both with concussions.

Chiefs Kingdom, secure every moment of the team’s journey, right here with OnSI. Register for our totally FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest information each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.