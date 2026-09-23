The Biggest Question That Patrick Mahomes Answered for the Chiefs in Week 2

All offseason long, the Kansas City Chiefs were eager to find out how Patrick Mahomes would look following his ACL and LCL surgery. The superstar quarterback was able to make his way back to the field in Week 1 against the Broncos despite not appearing in the preseason.



His return was a success, as KC defeated Denver 31-10 in a dominant effort on Monday Night Football. However, Mahomes was critical of his performance and knew he had to be better moving forward. He started the night 2-for-10 passing, shaking off the rust before settling in after halftime.

But this past weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, Mahomes looked like his usual self from the get-go. He finished an incredible 32-for-47 passing with 382 yards and three touchdowns, with more than 100 of those yards going to longtime teammate Travis Kelce.

Mahomes' subpar first half against Denver undoubtedly created some doubt among the Chiefs fanbase. It is safe to say that he has put those questions aside for the time being.



It's no secret that Mahomes is one of the league's premier quarterbacks at his best. Even if he's no longer in a position to throw for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, a new aspect of the Chiefs' offense could help him extend his prolonged success.

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Kenneth Walker III has been a revelation through his first two games with the organization, rushing for a league-best 290 yards at 6.2 yards per tote. His incredible debut in the red and gold allowed Mahomes to get back into his comfort zone and open up the passing game after halftime.

Through the first two games of the 2026 campaign, Mahomes has more touchdown passes on play-action passes (three) than he had in the entire 2025 season (two). Additionally, his 14 completions on play-action passes vs. the Colts were the most of his 10-year career.

Patrick Mahomes on play-action passes:



2026 (2 games): 70.0% completion | 3 TDs | 109.6 rating



2025 (14 games): 66.7% completion | 2 TDs | 91.3 rating



The Kenneth Walker effect 👌🏽 — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) September 22, 2026

A lot of the concern about Mahomes after Week 1 stemmed from whether he could return to his familiar form in a more run-heavy offense. However, the threat of Walker in the backfield will force opposing defenses to play softer coverages, even if he doesn't break free for big gains every time.

Mahomes, who just turned 31 last week, will only continue to get better as his synergy with Walker improves. The Chiefs now have a more balanced offense that doesn't require Mahomes to throw for 400 yards every week to thrive. Regardless, his showing on Sunday proved he is still capable of doing so when needed.

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