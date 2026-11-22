After locking down back-to-back wins, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in front of the home crowd in Week 11 and have a struggling Arizona Cardinals crew coming to town.

Under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, Arizona is looking to generate some momentum down the stretch of what's been a rough season. The Cardinals will have to do so without rookie starting quarterback Carson Beck in this one, as it'll instead be 40-year-old Josh Johnson filling in against the Chiefs.

With a gauntlet of road games against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, Kansas City could use a victory here to pad its record. In the middle of crowded races for both the division and conference, being 8-2 looks much better than 7-3.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Cardinals.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals Week 11 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Date and Time: Sunday, November 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 22 at 1 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

CBS (KCTV locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -15.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Manning the television broadcast for CBS on Sunday is the duo of Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color commentary), with Evan Washburn working the sidelines.

On the Chiefs Radio Network, it'll be the tried-and-true trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) on the call. Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez assume their normal duties for the Spanish broadcast.

According to Football Zebras, Brad Allen and company will officiate Week 11's showdown in Kansas City. Allen was last the head referee for a Chiefs game in Week 8's 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders a season ago.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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