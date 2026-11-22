In consecutive weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have flexed their muscles and dominated an opponent that's operating on a different level than them. Will that trend continue in Week 11?

Visiting head coach Andy Reid's crew are Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals, who managed to capture two wins in three games earlier this campaign but have since dropped back-to-back outings. Down to their fourth quarterback of the year, their work is cut out for them against a surging Kansas City squad.

With kickoff on the horizon, which side will come out on top today? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 11 of the regular season.

Joshua Brisco: In each of the last two weeks, I’ve been able to genuinely argue that the Jets and Falcons were better (or at least more dangerous) than their meager records would indicate. The 3-7 Cardinals are probably worse than their record, especially while they’re preparing to be quarterbacked by a new-in-town 40-year-old super-journeyman. There are no excuses for the Chiefs to stumble in this game.

The Chiefs have put up 35 points in each of their last two wins while holding the Jets and Falcons to 12 and 13 points, respectively. With the Buffalo Bills on the horizon, I expect a similarly stout defensive performance, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chiefs are content to park the bus offensively if they hold a second-half lead over Arizona.

Jordan Foote: Given their recent shellackings of the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, it's hard not to think the Chiefs will emerge with a comfortable Week 11 victory over the Cardinals here. Arizona is simply too devoid of talent on either side of the ball, leaving only a bizarre outcome that borders on a miracle being the club's main path to a win.

Kansas City's banged-up roster is still miles ahead of Arizona's, with the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Emmett Johnson alone being enough to move the chains. On the other side of the ball, Josh Johnson is an experienced vet, but Steve Spagnuolo may have something in store for him.

Give me the Chiefs to roll to 8-2 on the year as the toughest part of their schedule approaches.

Joshua Schulman: There’s very little meaningful analysis to provide against an opponent of this caliber. The Cardinals are down several key starters and have been one of the NFL's worst teams over the past handful of weeks.

With 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson set to fill in for the injured Carson Beck, I’m expecting the Chiefs to steamroll Arizona. Look for Emmett Johnson to have another big game as Kenneth Walker misses his second consecutive game.

Tyler Brown: For the third straight week, I think the Chiefs win by three touchdowns. Emmett Johnson could be in line for another career day, and the only thing that may hold him back is a big lead that gets Jadyn Ott into the game. Arizona is ranked 28th in rushing defense.

With the offensive line being tinkered with, I expect Patrick Mahomes to experiment with his receiving corps as well. It will be interesting to see whether Josh Downs and Cyrus Allen get a large uptick in snaps, but I am not sure it matters. Any receiver on the depth chart could have a big day against this defense.

The Cardinals' offense is as limited as it gets. Trey McBride is their only real weapon, with a wide receiver group where not a single one has topped 100 yards total on the season. Running back Tyler Allgeier is a competent runner but doesn't threaten a defense.

Lastly, Josh Johnson, a 19-year veteran journeyman, is under center for a team already on its fourth quarterback. Steve Spagnuolo's key will be limiting McBride, and with the Chiefs' cornerbacks holding down the outside, they should be able to do that.

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