In a rivalry renewed, the Kansas City Chiefs get their first crack at facing the Buffalo Bills in just over a calendar year. Head coach Andy Reid's crew is hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, looking to knock off the AFC's top seed in the process.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have dueled seemingly countless times in the past, with Thursday's Week 12 showdown bringing the hype once again. Will it be Kansas City pulling off the minor upset, or can Buffalo defend its new home turf and maintain standing?

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Bills.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills Week 12 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.,

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Date and Time: Thursday, November 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)

NBC (KSHB locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs +3 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

The television broadcast for NBC stars the usual duo of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color commentary), with Melissa Stark working the sidelines. For the national radio call, it'll be John Sadak and Derek Rackley in the booth.

On the Spanish side of the broadcast, we've got the reliable trio of Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez working on the holidays. The Chiefs Radio Network's triad of Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler is also in the mix.

According to Football Zebras, Alex Kemp and crew will officiate the Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday night. He was last the head referee of a Chiefs game in Week 2 of last season, a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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