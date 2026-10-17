Despite just having a week to rest up, the Kansas City Chiefs come out of the bye still lacking a bit in the health category. The wide receiver room is ravaged by injuries, necessitating an adjustment or two prior to Week 6's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The answers from head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and company are in-house for now. Per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest on Saturday afternoon, Kansas City has elevated wide receivers Andrew Armstrong and Justin Watson from the practice squad.

Chiefs have elevated receivers Andrew Armstrong and Justin Watson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 17, 2026

During the regular season, practice squad players are allowed to be promoted via standard elevation three times. Once that limit is reached, said player reverts to the practice squad and can't rejoin the team unless signed directly to the 53-man roster. For the postseason, the allotted elevation number resets.

Considering wideout Tyquan Thornton is on the injured reserve list with a significant ankle injury and Rashee Rice is sitting this weekend out as he continues to recover from a Week 4 exit (hamstring), temporarily replacing them makes ample sense. Without any activations, it would've left Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen and company to pick up the pieces.

Armstrong, a former Detroit Lions pickup, latched on with Kansas City on a futures contract in January. The 25-year-old starred during the preseason this August, hauling in seven passes for 85 yards and recording five first downs. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game, so Week 6 could be his official NFL debut.

Watson, who's already won two Super Bowls as a Chief, reunited with the team earlier this week after it was reported that KC had interest in him. He last played with the Houston Texans a season ago, logging three catches for 30 yards in three games. His career Chiefs stats include 119 targets, 64 receptions, 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns — not including the playoffs.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Reid gushed over Watson's versatility and understanding of the offense. He hinted at the 30-year-old veteran being able to catch up quickly and potentially be available for the weekend.

"He was a good player for us when he was here," Reid said. "He obviously can run fast, and he's got great size. He's willing to do everything, he knows the offense. He's a smart kid. We felt like he could come back in as needed and contribute, step in and go. With just a slight review, he should be fine and good to go."

It remains to be seen how Kansas City will divvy up its wideout snaps on Sunday against a rival club, but there will now be options either way.

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