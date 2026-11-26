The real football season officially starts now. After three straight games against middling opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Buffalo Bills in what both teams could bill as the biggest game of the season.

Both teams have played softer schedules up to this point, so we don't really know who they are. The Bills are 9-1, the Chiefs are 8-2, and the winner will hold the AFC's No. 1 seed at the end of the night. The forecast calls for 38 degrees and rain, and it doesn't get much more football on Thanksgiving than that.

The stakes are high, as usual, whenever these two teams and these two quarterbacks meet. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are tied 5-5 in head-to-head matchups, and each meeting feels like an “ESPN Classic."

History says Buffalo has the upper hand. The Bills are at home in their brand-new stadium, and Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes in the regular season. That has worked out fine for the Chiefs, though, since they are 4-0 against Allen in the playoffs.

Both teams made offseason changes that were just shy of sweeping. Buffalo fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott and replaced him with his former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. The Chiefs shook up their offensive coaching staff and added running backs Kenneth Walker and Emmett Johnson, which completely changed the dynamic of that unit.

Sometimes the biggest matchup in a game is the most obvious one, and when these two quarterbacks meet, the conversation starts and ends with them. Let’s dig in.

Offense: Patrick Mahomes vs. the Bills' back seven

Mahomes is going scorched earth right now, but it goes without saying that the Chiefs need to stick with what has made them the No. 1 offense in the NFL: establishing and dominating with their rushing attack. The Bills are top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game, but they are much closer to the middle of the pack in yards per carry. In the end, Emmett Johnson will be critical, but Week 12 is all about one guy.

The Bills are fifth in total offense and second in points per game, averaging more than 31, and Mahomes will have to keep up. If Kansas City is going to outpace Buffalo, it will need its two-time MVP to play like one. The timing is good, too, with Mahomes averaging more than 300 yards per game and a 13-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last four contests.

He should find success at all three levels. According to PFF, all of the Bills' starting linebackers allow more than 73 percent of their targets to be caught. Safety Cole Bishop, who always seems to have his best game against Kansas City, allows a 101.9 passer rating when targeted. Slot cornerback Dee Alford is allowing 13.4 yards per catch, which suits Travis Kelce, Josh Downs, and Rashee Rice well.

On the outside, Davison Igbinosun is playing good football for a rookie but has eight penalties, among the league's worst. Christian Benford is getting picked on the most, leading the team with 312 yards and four touchdowns allowed, and Maxwell Hairston has also struggled at times.

It depends on how much Andy Reid wants to get into his bag for a regular-season game, but he could have a fun time drawing up a game plan against this defense. It ranked among the league's worst in most categories before a recent stretch against the Ravens, Vikings, Jets, and Dolphins, all of which were played with backup quarterbacks, aside from Geno Smith.

If you lump those games in with their game against the Chargers, they are allowing just 10.6 points per game. In the other five games, against above-average to good offenses, they have allowed 31.6 points per game, and it is safe to say the Chiefs belong in that category, if not at the top.

If Mahomes wants to stake a claim to his third MVP season, he'll need a big performance on the biggest stage against another MVP quarterback. With running back Kenneth Walker out again, Mahomes can use his weaponry, which is gelling by the week, to light up the scoreboard and move his team to 9-2.

Defense: Josh Allen vs. the Chiefs' defense

Allen is in another MVP race this season, and while he is not having his best year through the air, Steve Spagnuolo summed him up on Monday: "It just seems like, when he plays the Kansas City Chiefs, he's on fire. He becomes Superman."

This season, Allen has 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions and is averaging just over 252 yards per game, but as usual, you also have to watch his legs. He averages more than 29 rushing yards per game, though that number is inflated by his 121 yards against the Rams.

With Spagnuolo flipping on that film this week, it's fair to wonder whether we'll see more of second-year linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who has at times come in to spy the quarterback. The other key is keeping the Bills outside of the three-yard line. Allen has 11 rushing touchdowns this year, and all but one have come from inside that area.

Through the air, this will be a big test for slot corner Chris Roland-Wallace. Allen's favorite targets are slot receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid. On the outside, Nohl Williams, Mansoor Delane, and Kristian Fulton will have to shut down D.J. Moore, who has long been a reliable security blanket for many quarterbacks. Third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman is also on pace for a career season.

Allen and the offense operate best when running back James Cook gets into rhythm, so the Chiefs' front seven will be critical in forcing the Bills into passing situations. Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and the defensive line are having career years in that area, which should help put Allen in compromising spots.

The multi-time All-Pro quarterback has thrown the sixth-most interceptions this season and ranks fifth in turnover-worthy plays with 18, according to PFF. The Chiefs match up fairly well in this game, but in a regular-season game, you never know what you will get from Reid's club, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Allen will put his best foot forward.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.