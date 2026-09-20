How to Watch Chiefs vs. Colts: NFL Week 2 TV, Odds, Preview
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Following a big-time win over the Denver Broncos in prime time, the Kansas City Chiefs are back under the bright lights less than a full week later. On the Sunday Night Football stage, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company will play host to the Indianapolis Colts.
These two squads faced one another last season, when the Chiefs secured a 23-20 victory in overtime. Plenty has changed since then for both sides, however, which could breathe new life into the AFC West versus AFC South clash. It's never too early to consider implications on the playoff race, thus making this an important one for everyone involved.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Colts tonight.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Colts Week 2 Game
- Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
- Date and Time: Sunday, September 20 at 7:20 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)
- Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast
- Betting line: Chiefs -5.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
As expected, the television broadcast trio for tonight's game stars Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color) with Melissa Stark working the sideline.
If you're partial to tuning in via radio, the Chiefs have you covered there too. Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), former Kansas City wide receiver Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) man the broadcast there. Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic have the call for Westwood One, and the reliable ensemble of Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez is on the airwaves for the Spanish radio broadcast.
Craig Wrolstad and crew will be the referee group for Sunday Night Football, according to Football Zebras.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow footenoted