How to Watch Chiefs vs. Colts: NFL Week 2 TV, Odds, Preview

Following a big-time win over the Denver Broncos in prime time, the Kansas City Chiefs are back under the bright lights less than a full week later. On the Sunday Night Football stage, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company will play host to the Indianapolis Colts.

These two squads faced one another last season, when the Chiefs secured a 23-20 victory in overtime. Plenty has changed since then for both sides, however, which could breathe new life into the AFC West versus AFC South clash. It's never too early to consider implications on the playoff race, thus making this an important one for everyone involved.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Colts tonight.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Colts Week 2 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Date and Time: Sunday, September 20 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Sunday, September 20 at 7:20 p.m. CT TV Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)

NBC (KSHB locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -5.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

As expected, the television broadcast trio for tonight's game stars Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color) with Melissa Stark working the sideline.

If you're partial to tuning in via radio, the Chiefs have you covered there too. Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), former Kansas City wide receiver Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) man the broadcast there. Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic have the call for Westwood One, and the reliable ensemble of Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez is on the airwaves for the Spanish radio broadcast.

Craig Wrolstad and crew will be the referee group for Sunday Night Football, according to Football Zebras.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded.