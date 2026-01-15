3 Reasons Chiefs Shouldn't Worry About Losing OC Matt Nagy
The Kansas City Chiefs might be getting a major change-up for next season. Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy's contract officially expires at the end of the league year, but he's already drawn interest from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans for their open head coaching positions.
Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is also gaining some traction on the coaching carousel. Losing both coordinators is obviously less than ideal, but the Chiefs and their fans shouldn't be overly concerned with the prospect of Nagy moving on.
Why Chiefs shouldn't fret over Matt Nagy's potential departure
1. Lack of success
Matt Nagy took over as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy's departure following the 2022 NFL season. Since then, Patrick Mahomes and company have underwhelmed, at least in terms of regular-season success. In the years that Nagy constructed the offensive schemes, KC ranked ninth in yards and 15th in points in 2023, 16th and 15th in '24, and 20th and 21st in '25.
Sure, Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 13, and Rashee Rice was suspended for the first six games of this past season, but the Chiefs struggled to sustain drives and find the end zone all year. Their play designs in 2025 were repetitive, predictable, and uninspired.
2. Andy Reid is still here
Nagy isn't even the real offensive architect in Kansas City. Andy Reid calls the plays on that side of the ball, and he's heavily involved in constructing the scheme anyway. Getting some new blood in could actually breathe life back into an offense that's been on life support for years, despite employing the NFL's No. 1 quarterback and a host of viable weapons. If the Chiefs can find a younger, or at least more contemporary, offensive mind to replace Nagy, they would be better off.
3. Replacement options
The worst part of Nagy's potential departure is that he's currently holding the Chiefs hostage. That's the primary reason there hasn't been much word on them searching for a replacement, in the event that he doesn't land a head-coaching gig and decides to return. Reid and Kansas City would be better off just cutting bait now and conducting a proper interview cycle as soon as possible.
If they do officially need a new offensive coordinator, the Chiefs should be the top market for any rising football mind. After all, who wouldn't want to learn under Reid's tutelage and have the opportunity to scheme up another MVP campaign for Mahomes? If someone like Mike McDaniel doesn't land a head coach job, it'd be easy to see him take his services to Kansas City and rebuild his reputation while working with the Chiefs' top-tier offensive potential.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.