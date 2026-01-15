3 Reasons Chiefs Shouldn't Worry About Losing OC Matt Nagy

The Kansas City Chiefs might be getting a major change-up for next season. Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy's contract officially expires at the end of the league year, but he's already drawn interest from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans for their open head coaching positions.



Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is also gaining some traction on the coaching carousel. Losing both coordinators is obviously less than ideal, but the Chiefs and their fans shouldn't be overly concerned with the prospect of Nagy moving on.



Why Chiefs shouldn't fret over Matt Nagy's potential departure



Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) look over a play chart during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

1. Lack of success



Matt Nagy took over as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy's departure following the 2022 NFL season. Since then, Patrick Mahomes and company have underwhelmed, at least in terms of regular-season success. In the years that Nagy constructed the offensive schemes, KC ranked ninth in yards and 15th in points in 2023, 16th and 15th in '24, and 20th and 21st in '25.



Sure, Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 13, and Rashee Rice was suspended for the first six games of this past season, but the Chiefs struggled to sustain drives and find the end zone all year. Their play designs in 2025 were repetitive, predictable, and uninspired.



Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid after a play against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2. Andy Reid is still here



Nagy isn't even the real offensive architect in Kansas City. Andy Reid calls the plays on that side of the ball, and he's heavily involved in constructing the scheme anyway. Getting some new blood in could actually breathe life back into an offense that's been on life support for years, despite employing the NFL's No. 1 quarterback and a host of viable weapons. If the Chiefs can find a younger, or at least more contemporary, offensive mind to replace Nagy, they would be better off.



Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. Replacement options



The worst part of Nagy's potential departure is that he's currently holding the Chiefs hostage. That's the primary reason there hasn't been much word on them searching for a replacement, in the event that he doesn't land a head-coaching gig and decides to return. Reid and Kansas City would be better off just cutting bait now and conducting a proper interview cycle as soon as possible.



If they do officially need a new offensive coordinator, the Chiefs should be the top market for any rising football mind. After all, who wouldn't want to learn under Reid's tutelage and have the opportunity to scheme up another MVP campaign for Mahomes? If someone like Mike McDaniel doesn't land a head coach job, it'd be easy to see him take his services to Kansas City and rebuild his reputation while working with the Chiefs' top-tier offensive potential.

