Chiefs’ Trade Deadline Approach Sparks Strong Reaction
The reigning, three straight time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs know a thing or two about winning. Since Patrick Mahomes became the quarterback for the franchise, the Chiefs have done nothing but win, but this season has seen its share of ups and downs.
Going into the bye week, coming off a Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and having the chance to make some moves at the NFL Trade Deadline, the Chiefs decided their roster is fine how it is for the remainder of the season. The Chiefs sit in third place in the AFC West division as of Week 9.
Several rooms could have been improved at the trade deadline, such as adding a running back option, which so many fans thought the franchise would do.
Their staying put invoked a strong reaction from Priyanshu Choudhary of Pro Football Network, claiming Kansas City as trade deadline losers.
Are the Chiefs Losers?
"From the player to the team that most of the NFL assumed would make the hardest push for him, the Kansas City Chiefs stood pat at the trade deadline. Despite a 5-4 record that has them as the eighth seed and out of the playoffs looking in, the organization chose not to make any hasty decisions," Choudhary wrote.
"Whether that comes back to bite them or they can soldier forward will be an interesting wrinkle over the second half of the season. But with other contenders in the conference like the Colts and the Baltimore Ravens making major moves, it will be interesting to see how much their stagnancy ends up haunting them."
The Chiefs' November Slate
Coming out of Week 10's bye, the Chiefs get back to action against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. In Week 12, the impressive Indianapolis Colts will visit Arrowhead, and in Week 13, the Chiefs will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
With the wishy-washiness of the Chiefs this season, the second half of their season has to get off to a hot start. To prove they didn't need to add at the trade deadline, beating the Broncos would solidify their chances of contesting for another AFC West division title.
