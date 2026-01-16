Assessing Chiefs WR Corps Heading into the Offseason



This past season did not go as expected for the Kansas City Chiefs, who were expecting to return to their previous offensive state from years past. Heading into 2025, the chiefs had lacked explosive and consistent wide receiver production in the previous two years.

For the first time in quite a while, it appeared that Patrick Mahomes would finally have a full complementary of weapons at his disposal. That was even the thought when Rashee Rice was suspended for the first six games of the season for his role in a multi-car accident, which left multiple people injured. Kansas City would be without their top receiver for the early portion of the season, but there was still hope, based on the fact that it knew Rice would return before the midway point of the season.

However, the passing game never materialized, and the Chiefs' offense, once again, underwhelmed. With all of that in the rear-view mirror, here is a look at Kansas City's receiving corps heading into the offseason.

Rashee Rice

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old receiver appeared in only eight games this season due to the suspension and injury late in the season. In those appearances, Rice totaled 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

Although Rice has proven to be the Chiefs' top weapon, it is difficult to assess his future in Kansas City. He will be entering the final year of his rookie deal, and it is tough to envision the Chiefs extending Rice. His production has been solid, but off-field issues and injuries have limited the former 2023 second-round pick to 28 games played in three seasons.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Based on the receiver market, I would not expect Kansas City to hand Rice a multi-year contract extension before the 2026 season.

As for next season, it would be nice to see Rice’s route tree expand. He has mostly run screens, hitch routes, and crossers as his go-to routes. Rice has the route-running capability to create separation down the field but has not been utilized as such.

Xavier Worthy

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

In Rice's absence, Worthy was supposed to take a second-year leap, as Kansas City's top weapon for the opening six weeks of the season. That was slightly derailed when Worthy suffered a torn labrum in the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. The 22-year-old receiver would play through the injury while wearing a protective shoulder brace.

In 14 games, the former 2024 first-round pick recorded 42 receptions for 532 yards and one touchdown. Worthy regressed in all of those statistics from his rookie season, adding significant pressure for his performance next season.

On Wednesday, Worthy underwent surgery to repair his fully torn labrum and is expected to be available for the start of 2026.

Jalen Royals

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The former 2025 fourth-round pick did not play much of a role this past season for the Chiefs. Through seven appearances, which were brief, Royals caught two passes for four yards.

With Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquise Brown entering free agency, Royals could see his role expand exponentially in 2026.

