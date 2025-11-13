How the Chiefs Could Fill this Huge Need
The Kansas City Chiefs are third in the AFC West with a record of 5 - 4. This has been the worst start to a year for the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes took over, with several potential losses still ahead for them.
Their next game against the Denver Broncos could result in another loss, as well as their game against the Indianapolis Colts. With all these losses so far and more potentially on the way, the Chiefs are looking at one of their highest draft picks they've had in a long time.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article creating his own 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Chiefs, their inconsistent defense has played a large part in their subpar record, which is why they're predicted to take Avieon Terrell, a cornerback out of Clemson.
"Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are slated to hit free agency after the season. Watson likely returns, but the Chiefs haven't historically overvalued the position -- and a Trent McDuffie extension should be a priority. Aveion Terrell steps in to fill the potential void", said Edwards.
The Chiefs' secondary problems were put on full display against the Buffalo Bills, as they had multiple receivers with long catches that set up the offense with excellent field position. It was mostly their linebackers that couldn't guard their tight ends, but the Chiefs' defensive backs didn't give Josh Allen any reason to hesitate throwing the ball against them.
Terrell would give offenses a reason not to air the ball out on the Chiefs' secondary. While he's yet to pick the ball out of the air this season, his physicality has been on full display. He can disrupt and break up a lot of pass plays, which makes him immensely valuable for a Chiefs secondary that may look a lot different next season.
He has 3 sacks as well as 3 forced fumbles, while also breaking up 9 passes and having 39 total tackles. Steve Spagnuolo loves to scheme up pressure without the quarterback noticing before it's too late. Terrell would be an excellent rusher who could get home to the quarterback if left unguarded.
If the Chiefs were to actually make this selection, I think it'd set them up well for their future. Terrell doesn't have an insanely athletic build, but he shadows routes well and can stick to receivers like glue, traits I don't think will go away in the NFL.
Never again miss one major story related to this mock draft when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).