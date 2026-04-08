Kansas City Hosts 2 Intriguing Local Prospects for Pro Day
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On Tuesday, Kansas City hosted 37 prospects around the area for their own version of a pro day. These workouts allowed some “hidden talents” to get more attention within a professional organization, and it also allowed some local talents to showcase their abilities.
Major colleges like Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri had players in attendance, but there were also former local high school players that were able to attend. Former Rockhurst tight ends John Michael Gyllenborg and Johnny Pascuzzi were a part of the workouts.
Gyllenborg and Pascuzzi ended their collegiate careers at Division I universities, but their roots could be set in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs are looking at possible tight end successors with Travis Kelce towards the end of his career, so these workouts could be critical.
Coaches and scouts will use these workouts as a stepping stone to see which players could fit their system more than others. With the draft coming up later this month, every interview, workout, and evaluation is critical towards making the right pick for the organization.
Kansas City currently has nine picks throughout this upcoming draft, and there are plenty of talents that fit the mold of being on the Chiefs team. For Gyllenborg, he is projected to be a late-round pick, while Pascuzzi is currently not predicted to be drafted.
Both players have Kansas City roots, which could make them more enticing come draft night. They aren’t the only hometown talents that could be in a Chiefs uniform by the time the regular season comes around. Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson has also met with the team.
General Manager Brett Veach has loved drafting players that have ties to the local area. All three of those names could be ones to watch out for throughout day three of the draft.
Wyoming TE John Michael Gyllenborg
Gyllenborg is 6-foot-6 and has an explosive burst to him. When he played for Wyoming, he showed potential to beat defensive schemes with his talents. There are many factors that could still need some work, but Kansas City has history with being able to develop tight ends to their truest potential.
Tulane TE Johnny Pascuzzi
The talent is there, but the production was never extraordinary at Tulane. This past season, Pascuzzi recorded 12 receptions, 158 yards, and one touchdown. With only two games of three receptions, there is still some work to be done.
He was used for depth at tight end for Iowa before transferring to Tulane. He will probably go undrafted, but the Chiefs could offer him a spot as an undrafted free agent.
The Chiefs will have plenty of options with the talent pool this year. With many players having local ties to the Kansas City area, Veach will need to make some hard decisions later this month.
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Caden Letsche is a senior at the University of Kansas, majoring in Journalism. He has covered all things Jayhawks over the past four years, traveling across the country following the team. Sports have always been a passion.