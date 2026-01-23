How Denver Loss Sunday Could Create Awkward Dynamic for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes said last week there were some names he’d love to see as his offensive coordinator. Andy Reid no doubt hired one of them, Eric Bieniemy.

But two of those names obviously were familiar faces from Mahomes’ college days at Texas Tech: Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb and former Washington OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Raiders watching Sunday intently

Webb, who preceded Mahomes as Texas Tech quarterback with Kingsbury as their head coach, is a strong head-coach candidate for Tom Brady and the Raiders. And should Las Vegas hire Webb, the Raiders are believed to be interested in a Red Raiders reunion – linking Webb with Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator, and drafting Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall three months from Friday.

If the Patriots come through for the Raiders in Sunday’s AFC championship game (2 p.m. CT, CBS), the Raiders could officially put that Texas Tech pairing in place next week. A Denver loss on Sunday, freeing up Webb, could accelerate a Las Vegas decision.

Why Steelers, Bills can't talk to Webb until Denver loses

The Raiders also have a leg up on Webb compared to other teams, because Las Vegas got a head start. Brady and his group interviewed Webb virtually during Denver’s postseason bye week, meaning regardless of Sunday’s outcome that the Raiders can bring in Webb for a second interview next week.

Rules prohibit Pittsburgh and Buffalo, meanwhile, from talking to Webb next week because those teams have yet to conduct a first interview with him.

But a Denver win on Sunday could decrease the chances of Mahomes playing his former college teammate and head coach twice a year in the AFC West. That’s because teams are restricted from hiring head coaches until their current teams are finished playing. Obviously, a Broncos victory would delay any team interested in hiring Webb until after the Feb. 8 Super Bowl.

Whether Brady and the Raiders, or any other team for that matter, would be willing to wait that long is uncertain.

Webb has his hands full in Denver, where Sean Payton stunned the league after the Broncos’ divisional-round win on Saturday by announcing that Bo Nix broke his ankle and would miss the rest of the playoff run.

Backup Jarrett Stidham now has Webb’s full focus. Contrary to some reports and misinformation on morning TV shows, Stidham has started NFL games – four of them, including the 2022 regular-season finale against the Chiefs. He also played in Denver’s Week 8 win over Dallas this season, although he didn’t throw a pass. Stidham also got snaps against the Chiefs, Jan. 5, 2025, in a meaningless 38-0 Denver win.

Stidham is still quite the storyline. But Webb joining Kingsbury and Mendoza in an effort to overtake Mahomes and Chiefs in the division – considering their Texas Tech history -- is equally compelling.

