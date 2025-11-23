Chiefs Kingdom Breathes Sigh of Relief After Big OT Win
The Kansas City Chiefs went into their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looking to stay in the hunt in the AFC playoff picture.
It was not going to be easy, the Indianapolis Colts are one of the best teams this season in the AFC, and they were also looking to get a big-time win against a proven Chiefs team.
The Chiefs had their work cut out for them, but they always welcome the challenge, and it was going to be a great AFC matchup that would determine a lot when we look back at this game at the end of the season.
Social Media Reacts to a Great Chiefs-Colts Battle
Patrick Mahomes mentioned to the importance of scoring in the redzone today. Last week KC went into Denver with the third best redzone offense in the NFL. They went 1-4 in the redzone against the best redzone defense in the NFL. Indy is 25th as a defense in the redzone. Big difference.
I neeed the chiefs to beat the Colts . Of course the refs ain’t on their side anymore
If the chiefs beat the Colts...gonna be a miracle
Too much mental mistakes
Chiefs in a must win for the 2nd week in a row and at home this week and hasn’t been able to control this game. Colts look like a better team
Chiefs Just Fumble Their Season Away and The Colts Are For Real!
Chiefs Kingdom is no more. Not only are the Chiefs not a Super Bowl threat and not going to win the AFC West. Now it’s more likely than not they don’t make the playoffs.
Is the Mahomes reign of terror on the AFC over?
If the Colts lose to the Chiefs, do you had an idea how important the Texans vs Colts game will be?
The rest of the AFC playoff field has to be mad the Colts couldn’t finish off the Chiefs. Had every chance.
Dammit, Colts. Wasted chance to bury the Chiefs. Would gladly give up home field to see KC out.
The Chiefs' big win has kept their playoff hopes alive, which seemed dangerously close to toppling after they trailed entering Sunday's fourth quarter.
