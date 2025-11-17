NFL Legend Rob Gronkowski Makes Strong Claim For Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has put together a Hall of Fame career. Kelce is considered by many as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. Others consider him the greatest tight end of all time.
One thing we do know is that Kelce will be in Canton when it is all said and done. Kelce has been great to see every time he is on the field, and he has been a major player during the Chiefs' dynasty. And he is looking to add one more before he hangs up the cleats.
For the Chiefs to make some noise in the second half of this season and to make another strong playoff push, Kelce is going to have to be that player we are used to seeing during those previous runs. Kelce is coming to the end of his career and this season might be his last. But that is something Kelce does not want to think about. All he wants to think about is making his team better and how he could help them win games.
Rob Gronkowski on Travis Kelce
"The debate around who the best tight end to ever play the game will forever rage on and there’s almost no universal order said Zachary Jacobson of Pro Football Network Between Rob Gronkowski,Travis Kelce, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, it’s hard to envision that there’s one clear-cut answer that stands among the rest. Each player offered their own particular set of skills that made them unique."
“In many ways, Travis Kelce is better than myself and in many ways, I would say that I’m better than Travis Kelce,” said former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. “There are so many variables and tangibles that go into it because we’re kind of different players, but we play the same position still.”
“I’m steak and he’s sushi,” Gronkowski said. “It’s just what you want that night for dinner. They’re both great, but they’re both totally different and they taste different and they’re different on your palate.”
“If I’m in a package where it’s an old-school offense, it’s about running the ball, play action, being in the trenches and beating down the other team, I would take myself,” Gronkowski said. “But in this day and era with the offense that Travis Kelce is in, I feel like he fits way better in his offense that he’s in and I don’t think I would be able to contribute the way he does.”
