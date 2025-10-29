Danna Shares Chiefs’ Plans to Corral Explosive Bills Back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the importance of rush-lane integrity and wrapping up when playing Josh Allen:
“Well, I think you said it, both of them, man. Rush-lane integrity, for the D line, for the front, and I think that's really big. Guys are staying in their lane, so you don't create any gaps, any holes. But also, just bringing him down. Everybody knows he's a big, tall lumberjack guy. So you gotta have all 11 guys to the ball, all 11 hats try to just bring him down. He was the MVP for a reason last year. So, we got our hands full this week. And we're looking forward to the challenge.”
On containing James Cook:
“Man, listen. Gap integrity. He's the best running back in the league right now, No. 1 offensive rushing team. So, got our hands full with that also. So, we got to play sound football, have some gap integrity and execute our calls, our gameplan, and all 11 hats to the ball.”
On the response from friends and family after Monday night’s game:
“Oh, man, it was crazy. It was insane, man. Give all my thanks and glory to God first. Without Him, this opportunity wouldn't even be happening. But just also just cashing in on these opportunities and waiting for the next one. Just being ready for whenever your number is called, man. So, I was very blessed to be in that position, even to execute like that. So, that was a cool feeling, was an awesome feeling. And now I'm ready to roll for the next, the next challenge.”
On the interception:
“Oh, man, it was definitely some of that, but it was like slow motion, seeing that ball in the air. You see the ball, you see the lights, and you're just like, ‘Man, don't let this fall through my hands, man. So, as soon as I secured it, felt the grip on the ball, I just had to make sure to secure it high and tight, make sure Coach don't get on me about having a loose and reckless ball on my handling skills. So, high and tight was what's the thing, man. Got a little 5 or 6 yards, tried to do a little something with that. But I was tackled very quick. But very happy with the outcome.”
On whether he thought about the end zone:
“Man, I remember running to the end zone after I was tackled, which had me tired. But that was an awesome feeling, man. All it was, just 11 guys, 11 guys just hunting, just effortless to the ball. It’s just that we pride ourselves every day on defense, on running to the ball. We do our drills, beginning of practice, running to the ball and just tips and overthrows, running to the ball, hustling. And I was blessed and gifted with the interception, man.”
On whether he remembered any early-in-life interceptions since Monday night:
“No, I really just remember all the scoop-and-scores I had in college, man. High school, I had a scoop-and-score. Unless you got some information or some intel, I don't know. Man, I don't remember. No interception, man.”
On whether he even envisions making interceptions entering games:
“Well, I mean, you dream of just making plays, visualizing. Usually it's not interceptions; it's more so like getting off the ball or making moves, sacking quarterbacks. But that was just one of those ones you saw that was just like when you're a kid. And you’re just playing pop football, somebody yells out 1,500 or 1,000. You’re just trying to catch the ball to get the most points. Man, so that's all that was. Man, that was awesome.”
On whether he got the football after the game:
“Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I came back today and saw the ball in my locker, and it put a smile on my face.
“I'm probably gonna just put in my trophy case, or let my parents put it up in their basement, right next to all my high-school trophies, college trophies; they'll make better use for it than me.”
On whether the ball had any writing on it:
“Well, I didn't give it that descriptive of a look. But now that you said that, I think I'm gonna take a silver Sharpie and, just in case I forget down the road what this ball was for, man, I'm just gonna put INT as the first word.”
On the defense giving up yards early but then adjusting and shutting down opponents:
“Yeah, we pride ourselves on ball, finishing the drive. Sometimes, it's not how you started, it’s how you finish. And in that case, man, we of course, you want to throw the first punch, but sometimes the game doesn't work out like that. Offenses are putting out their best plays, usually in the first of the game, scheme, plays, first 15 plays.
“And you just got to weather the storm, man. Everybody got to be calm, understand that there’s ups and downs in the games, man. It's part of the game. That's just the game of football. Nothing's ever perfect, but as long as you got 11 guys, 11 individuals, trying to get to that ball and make plays, do their assignments, and, I mean, that's all you really can ask for, man.”
On Steve Spagnuolo’s defenses traditionally improving as the season goes on, and how much better the defense can be:
“Each week, man, we're constantly trying to improve, get better at the fundamentals, the techniques, whatever it is, whatever the gameplan. What Coach Spags gives us, we want to execute it to the best of our abilities come Sunday or Monday, whenever we play. But it's about weeks of preparation, so we take that very serious, practicing with a purpose. So, it's always room for improvement; it's never a moment you feel like you're good, you get complacent. And we don't want to take our foot off the gas pedal. We don't have time for that, no room for that.”
On how the defense has contained some of the league’s premier running backs:
“Well, I mean, it's about having trust in all 11 guys, your guys next to you. It's just about holding yourself accountable, having some gap integrity. Everybody has a job on this defense. Everybody has a job on all three phases, man, really. We're expected to meet our expectations, if not exceed expectations.
“And it's not an easy job containing some of these rush attacks. But as long as you got 11 guys playing with their hearts on fire, legs on fire, then you got 11 hats to the ball, I'm sure you can contain as best as you can.”
On how comfortable he feels playing three-technique as a defensive tackle:
“Man, I feel comfortable. Man, I've done it since college, collegiate days, here in my career in the NFL, man. So, wherever I'm needed is how I look at it. Whatever’s going to help the team, help the D-line, I'm all for it. So, if it means me going down there, whenever my number is called, I'll be ready.
“And I look at it as the same opportunity. I look at it as when I go out there for defensive and it's another opportunity to get on that field. And that’s something you want to play for. And that's how I look at it.”
On the mentality players have to utilize in an environment like Buffalo:
“Yeah, it's a hostile environment. But the game is won between the white lines. When we get in these hostile environments, you kind of tune out the crowd. Try to do your best to focus on what's happening between the white lines, because that's what ultimately matters, the results of the game. So, all of us know Buffalo is a hostile environment, going there last year. Then, even might end up having a playoff game there.
“Their crowd gets crazy, the energy in there gets loud. Like, man, I had my fair share of moments. I looked around. I'm like, ‘Wow, this is a crazy stadium.’ But we're excited to go there. It's a challenge for us, and we're looking forward to it.”
Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve identified your best source for in-depth info, and it’s totally free right here at OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And give us your feedback on the Chiefs’ defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).