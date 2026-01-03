NFL Nails Chiefs Lineman on Fine Day
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have played only two all-time games against Frank Crum. There’s already plenty of history.
The NFL had the last word in the latest chapter, slapping Kansas City’s Kingsley Suamataia with an $8,108 fine.
After Brashard Smith’s touchdown reception in the second quarter, Suamataia was blocking Crum on the extra point. Crum either said something or did something to get under Suamataia’s skin, and the guard threw an open-handed howitzer at Crum’s facemask.
While Suamataia absorbed the only financial penalties from the incident after the league reviewed film this week, officials actually flagged both Suamataia and Denver’s John Franklin-Myers for unnecessary roughness after Harrison Butker’s successful PAT.
Only fine of game
After reviewing film, Suamataia received not only the only fine from the play but also the only fine from the game. Denver did not have a player fined from its 20-13 victory, but the league got Suamataia for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.
On Nov. 16 in Denver, Crum first introduced himself to the Chiefs. With Suamataia on the sideline being evaluated for a concussion, Crum capitalized on the Chiefs’ backup blockers to sneak through the middle and block Butker’s PAT. It was a critical play in the Broncos’ 22-19 victory.
Full list of NFL fines from Week 17
Here’s the full list of NFL fines, alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
BAL, Alohi Gilman, 2, 2:21, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $17,389
CAR, Jaycee Horn, 2, 2:17, Unnecessary Roughness, Horse-collar tackle, $17,389
CLE, Rayshawn Jenkins, 1, 4:00, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $7,903
GB, Evan Williams, 2, 0:30, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $6,448
HOU, Azeez Al-Shaair, 1, 12:47, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
HOU, Denico Autry, 2, 0:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
KC, Kingsley Suamataia, 2, 12:49, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $8,108
LAR, Desjuan Johnson, 3, 4:53, A hit on a Quarterback, Body weight, $5,830
LAR, Jared Verse, 3, 0:43, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
LAC, Teair Tart, 2, 12:25, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
LV, Tommy Eichenberg, 4, 12:29, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,802
LV, Jonah Laulu, 4, 6:36, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,333
MIA, Ollie Gordon, 2, 0:20, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $5,045
MIA, Jack Jones, 2, 6:13, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $6,111
MIN, Isaiah Rodgers, 3, 14:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $17,389
NO, Jonas Sanker, 1, 1:24, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,308
NO, Alontae Taylor, 4, 1:07, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
NYG, Raheem Layne, 1, 4:11, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,722
NYG, Tyler Nubin, 3, 0:31, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts, $10,324
NYG, Rico Payton, 2, 3:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,333
NYG, Rico Payton, 2, 3:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,333
NYG, Dru Phillips, 2, 3:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $7,293
NYJ, Jordan Clark, 2, 1:39, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $4,703
NYJ, Isaiah Davis, 4, 14:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,686
NYJ, Jermaine Johnson, 2, 1:39, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
PHI, Sydney Brown, 2, 0:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $8,432
PHI, Grant Calcaterra, 3, 0:13, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $6,353
SF, Tatum Bethune, 4, 7:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $5,447
TEN, Chig Okonkwo, 2, 13:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $19,623
Those chains don’t move on their own, Chiefs Kingdom. So, catch every second of your club’s journey right here with OnSI. Register for a FREE newsletter, sent with the latest information each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert