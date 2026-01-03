NFL Nails Chiefs Lineman on Fine Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have played only two all-time games against Frank Crum. There’s already plenty of history.

The NFL had the last word in the latest chapter, slapping Kansas City’s Kingsley Suamataia with an $8,108 fine.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After Brashard Smith’s touchdown reception in the second quarter, Suamataia was blocking Crum on the extra point. Crum either said something or did something to get under Suamataia’s skin, and the guard threw an open-handed howitzer at Crum’s facemask.

While Suamataia absorbed the only financial penalties from the incident after the league reviewed film this week, officials actually flagged both Suamataia and Denver’s John Franklin-Myers for unnecessary roughness after Harrison Butker’s successful PAT.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Frank Crum (73) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Only fine of game

After reviewing film, Suamataia received not only the only fine from the play but also the only fine from the game. Denver did not have a player fined from its 20-13 victory, but the league got Suamataia for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.

On Nov. 16 in Denver, Crum first introduced himself to the Chiefs. With Suamataia on the sideline being evaluated for a concussion, Crum capitalized on the Chiefs’ backup blockers to sneak through the middle and block Butker’s PAT. It was a critical play in the Broncos’ 22-19 victory.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) reacts during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Full list of NFL fines from Week 17

Here’s the full list of NFL fines, alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

BAL, Alohi Gilman, 2, 2:21, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $17,389

CAR, Jaycee Horn, 2, 2:17, Unnecessary Roughness, Horse-collar tackle, $17,389

CLE, Rayshawn Jenkins, 1, 4:00, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $7,903

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Cleveland Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins (5) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

GB, Evan Williams, 2, 0:30, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $6,448

HOU, Azeez Al-Shaair, 1, 12:47, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186

HOU, Denico Autry, 2, 0:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172

KC, Kingsley Suamataia, 2, 12:49, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $8,108

LAR, Desjuan Johnson, 3, 4:53, A hit on a Quarterback, Body weight, $5,830

LAR, Jared Verse, 3, 0:43, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) blocks a Atlanta Falcons field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

LAC, Teair Tart, 2, 12:25, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

LV, Tommy Eichenberg, 4, 12:29, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,802

LV, Jonah Laulu, 4, 6:36, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,333

MIA, Ollie Gordon, 2, 0:20, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $5,045

MIA, Jack Jones, 2, 6:13, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $6,111

MIN, Isaiah Rodgers, 3, 14:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $17,389

NO, Jonas Sanker, 1, 1:24, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,308

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) catches a pass underneath New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NO, Alontae Taylor, 4, 1:07, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186

NYG, Raheem Layne, 1, 4:11, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,722

NYG, Tyler Nubin, 3, 0:31, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts, $10,324

NYG, Rico Payton, 2, 3:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,333

NYG, Rico Payton, 2, 3:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,333

NYG, Dru Phillips, 2, 3:31, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $7,293

NYJ, Jordan Clark, 2, 1:39, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $4,703

NYJ, Isaiah Davis, 4, 14:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,686

NYJ, Jermaine Johnson, 2, 1:39, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389

PHI, Sydney Brown, 2, 0:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $8,432

PHI, Grant Calcaterra, 3, 0:13, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $6,353

SF, Tatum Bethune, 4, 7:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $5,447

TEN, Chig Okonkwo, 2, 13:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $19,623

