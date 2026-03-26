Post-Free Agency Clears Impactful Draft Path for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were more active this offseason in free agency than we are used to seeing from this franchise.

But after the season they had last year, they wanted to make sure they put themselves in the best position to get back to the playoffs and make some noise next season and play the football we are used to seeing from this Chiefs team when they are making runs to the Super Bowl. That is where the Chiefs want to be next season, and they did a good job in free agency.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest move that the Chiefs made this offseason was adding Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

That was a move that many did not see coming but now it gives the Chiefs an extreme upgrade at the running back position and one they have been looking for over the last few seasons. The Chiefs made them move to give their offense a threat coming out of the backfield next season. That is something we have not seen in a while.

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) steps to the line as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs made another move that gave them another first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They traded away their star cornerback, Trent McDuffie, to the Los Angeles Rams. That gives the Chiefs the 29th overall pick. Now the Chiefs have two first-round picks. The first came at ninth overall. Now the Chiefs look to make those picks count, and they need to hit on them.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his post-free agency mock draft, and he has the Chiefs making good picks on the defensive side of the ball that set them up well for next season.

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Chiefs were a potential landing spot for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, but that dream ended after they signed Kenneth Walker III to a three-year deal. Kansas City needs to rebuild at cornerback after trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, and Delane is the draft’s best option. Delane may lack an elite top gear, but he’s loose and fluid with the quickness needed to match receivers’ routes.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

The Chiefs landed this pick from the Rams in the Trent McDuffie trade, and they’re in an advantageous position to dip into the second tier of pass rushers. Parker has the strength, quickness and hand refinement to kick inside on passing downs, but he’s better suited to work the edges of offensive tackles and flatten his path to the quarterback."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with TJ Parker before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going this direction would certainly allow the Chiefs to give their defensive a massive boost after some big losses this offseason. The Chiefs will have to hit on their early draft picks to ensure they can support Patrick Mahomes as he returns from injury.