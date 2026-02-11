Three Pass Rushers Chiefs Could Sign in Free Agency

With the 2025 NFL season officially concluded, it may seem premature to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' plans for next season, but the coming weeks and months are crucial for the team's level of success in 2026.

With the new league year starting on March 11, which is when free agency begins, the Chiefs' first order of business is improving the roster by signing proven players who can make an immediate impact.

There are several positions Kansas City should prioritize during that period, but is it possible it invests financial capital in the defensive line ? In my humble opinion, if the Chiefs were to bolster the pass rush, it should be in the draft. If Kansas City's front office explores the pass rush department in free agency, who are three players the Chiefs could consider signing?

Boye Mafe

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old pass rusher is a legitimate option for Kansas City in free agency, especially considering the fact that the Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks had a deal in place at the trade deadline for the edge rusher. While the deal fell through, there was obvious interest from Kansas City, and now that Mafe is a free agent, the Chiefs would not have to give up any draft capital.

Mafe's market is ambiguous, and it is tough to gauge how much money he will command on an annual basis. If it is a reasonable range, Kansas City could explore signing the 6-foot-4, 257-pound edge rusher. Mafe recorded two sacks and 31 total tackles in 17 games, but on a crowded defensive line, it was difficult for the 2022 second-round pick to establish a consistent role.

Jaelan Phillips

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This suggestion may be a bit outlandish and is considerably risky, as Phillips proved to be an immediate-impact player for the Philadelphia Eagles after they acquired him from the Miami Dolphins. However, health has been a red flag for the 6-foot-5, 266-pound edge rusher.

In eight games with the Eagles, Phillips recorded two sacks, 14 solo tackles, and one forced fumble. The 26-year-old pass rusher could be one of the most sought-after players at his position, raising his price tag, but if the Chiefs do not plan on selecting an edge rusher in the first round, then they should be aggressive in free agency.

Odafe Oweh

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There is not much of a ceiling with Oweh, but if Kansas City is looking for a consistent contributor, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound pass rusher could be a bargain addition. The Chiefs should be looking for a difference maker on the defensive line, but if it wants to strengthen its depth, the 27-year-old edge rusher could be an answer in Kansas City.